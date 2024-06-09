‘And the crowd went mild’: The Jojo Siwa cringe continues as she takes her embarrassment tour overseas

Singer, dancer, actress, media personality, and wannabe edgelord JoJo Siwa performed at the Mighty Hoopla event at Brockwell Park in London, England, on Sunday, June 1 — and she predictably took the opportunity to embarrass herself.

Recommended Videos

The former Nickelodeon star is doing everything she can to shed her innocent child actress image with increasingly edgier performances as she tours the globe.

A TikTok of Siwa’s performance at the event, where she wore a racy ensemble, uploaded by a user named Matthew, has gone viral. In the video, she desperately attempts to create a hellraising persona but fails to do anything other than come across as incredibly cringeworthy.

Siwa says — in front of a somewhat lukewarm British crowd — that “we’re in England I can say this word” before describing Brits as “sassy c***s.” She then goes into a tirade about comments she’d received about not writing her own songs and miming along to someone else’s voice.

TikTok wasn’t impressed. At all. Neither were those in attendance, which is hardly surprising. Saying one of the most vulgar swear words in front of an unsuspecting audience isn’t cool.

What was the reaction on TikTok?

TikTok gave the attention seeker the response she deserved, as hordes of users feeling palpable second-hand embarrassment had their say in the comments. Jay’s reply, “and the crowd went mild,” was the most appropriate.

Roni Bermuda echoed what everyone thought as they cringed their way through Siwa’s humiliating monologue: “You know she felt so cool cursing too.”

A user called tara said, “this is painful,” Sami commented, “PLEASE ITS SO SILENT,” alex wrote “It’s so quiet I would literally never recover,” and PeepeeGlutenSparkles remarked, “The lowercase “woo” had me.”

Others pointed out how previous comments about her behavior must have gotten to Siwa, as this tirade referenced them. A user named sunflower association said, “Oh she reads ALL the comments,” Ashh wrote “You can tell she’s so triggered,” and Lydia said, “SHES SO BOTHERED.”

There was some sympathy, as a user named Madi said, “humans need to stop hating on other humans.” Madi may be correct, but Siwa needs to recognize the thin line between cool and downright cringey, and maybe this is the backlash that will finally teach her the crucial lesson.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy