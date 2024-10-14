‘Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime’: Andrea Martin’s death, legacy, and family statemement

Andrea Martin‘s death was announced on Sep. 27, 2021, in a family statement. The R&B singer-songwriter had worked with some of the biggest names in the genre, lending herself to production and backing vocals on several albums too.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’ ” the statement posted to her Instagram stories read.

Andrea Martin’s cause of death was not disclosed

Screengrab via Andrea Martin on Instagram

Understandably, whoever penned the statement elected not to share Martin’s cause of death. Because COVID-19 was in full swing in the U.S., the timing of her passing has led to some speculation it could have been related to the pandemic, but there is no evidence of this. The family has chosen to keep the details private, which is their right.

The statement continued, “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion, and understanding during this time.” It closed by saying, “Forever a legend.”

Who did Andrea Martin work with?

Martin was an unsung hero, with writing credits on songs like Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him,” Monica’s ”Before You Walk Out of My Life,” Angie Stone’s ”Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” En Vogue’s ”Don’t Let Go (Love),” and X-Factor winner Leona Lewis’ chart-topping single ”Better in Time.”

She often collaborated with her longtime writing partner Ivan Matias. He also shared an Instagram post on Sep. 28, 2021, writing that Martin’s “spirit was infused into each lyric & melody she blessed us with. Our connection was a divine union. We went to school together and had no idea that soon after, we’d be brought together as partners, co-writers, and friends through adulthood.”

She released her own album in 1998

Martin majored in vocal music at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 1990. She then released her only solo album, The Best of Me in 1998.

Despite having an album to her name, Martin’s career shined more in the area of writing and producing, leading stars like Nelly and Jennifer Hudson to her booth.

She often lent herself to mentoring music students and was regularly invited to talk at events such as the ASCAP Expo‘s Writers Jam and Women Behind the Music panels. She performed a cover of ”Better in Time” for an audience there in 2015.

During those talks she would give upcoming writers in the industry tips on navigating the music world, being paid what they are worth, and her creative process. Her bubbly personality and fantastic sense of humor were evident.

Martin was born on April 14, 1972, and died at 49 years old in a New York City hospital. As Matias wrote on Instagram, “Her musical genius lives on in the songs she contributed to the soundtrack of all our lives.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy