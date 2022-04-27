Andrew Garfield taking a break from acting

The actor said in a recent interview the awards season was like being in a washing machine and he needed to recalibrate.

Actor Andrew Garfield made himself known in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse last year, but may be staying in his character’s corner for a while, as the 38-year-old says he is taking a break from performing.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Garfield confirmed his next steps while promoting his Under the Banner of Heaven television project to Variety today. The entertainer had a busy 2021 when he appeared in three films, and is now on a six-episode series for FX on Hulu that he says had to have light breaks between shooting its crime content.

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work]. We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

The project that Garfield says is his final one for a while premieres tomorrow, and runs through May 26. Though, the actor did admit on Today recently he is a known liar, so anything can and may possibly happen.