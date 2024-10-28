Andy Cohen admits why he will soon be throwing tequila at Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have both made important contributions to pop culture over the years, with one helming Bravo’s soapy Real Housewives franchise and the other an esteemed news reporter. And the good friends can be found doing the same thing every December 31st: hosting a CNN special and ringing in a brand new year.

Cohen shared in an interview with Variety that he is hosting New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for the eighth time on Dec. 31, 2024. He said alcohol will be involved and said, “Yes! You bet. After what Anderson did in that hurricane, I’m not only giving him tequila, I’m throwing it at him.”

Andy Cohen confirms he and Anderson Cooper will host "New Year's Eve Live" again this year — and will be drinking.



"After what Anderson did in that hurricane, I’m not only giving him tequila, I’m throwing it at him." https://t.co/PNIeBA1tPl pic.twitter.com/VWm2ZoOFqi — Variety (@Variety) October 26, 2024

The Bravo producer was, of course, referring to the frightening live video of Cooper reporting on Hurricane Milton when he is the father of two children. Given the massive concerns over the impressive reporter’s well-being, people can understand Cohen’s wishes.

It’s also fairly unsurprising that Cohen would comment on the situation since he and Cooper are so close. In 2022, Cohen said on the Table for Two podcast hosted by Bruze Bozzi, “We’ve been able to develop our friendship as a public duo which has been fun for me and for him.” It’s enjoyable for everyone else, too. The 2024 broadcast had monumental ratings and many consider this broadcast a must-watch every year. Watching the ball drop in Times Square may be a classic tradition, but some might think if you’ve seen that once, you’ve seen it a million times. Cohen and Cooper’s dynamic is special, which is of course why they keep getting this job year after year.

Fans are excited to see the duo back on their screens on the last night of 2024. One X user commented on Cohen’s tequila-throwing dreams and agreed the journalist “had no business being outside” during Milton. Another said, “Quite literally something worth making no plans for.”

Exactly 💯 @andersoncooper had no business being outside in that Hurricane 🌀! We love you! New Year's Eve with Andy & Andy is the only "from the scene" reporting we expect out of Anderson Cooper these days…now just lead us into 2025 safe & sound Anderson! 💗🎉 — Dorothy Wright (@dwintel17) October 27, 2024

And I will be watching 🥰 — Amy 💫 (@AmyAnn1989) October 27, 2024

Quite literally something worth making no plans for lmao — Sarah (@apolloperson) October 27, 2024

Sipping champagne at midnight and enjoying a few cocktails throughout the evening is part of many people’s celebrations (unless you’re like me and go to bed at 10 p.m… no shame in my NYE game). So, naturally, alcohol is usually part of Cohen and Cooper’s show. However, in 2023, they took a break from booze thanks to Chris Licht, the former CEO of CNN, deciding that correspondents should be teetotalers. In 2024, Cooper asked, “Can Daddy get his juice responsibly?” and they took shots. People expect the two to drink. It’s just part of the broadcast. Well, except for that one year, but no one wants to remember that.

Mocktails may be a growing trend and apparently Gen Z loves them (along with middle parts and crew socks), but 2024 has been a year. And the U.S. election isn’t even over. There are some great brands making impressive alcohol-free spirits these days, but no one wants to see Cohen and Cooper drinking virgin mojitos and chatting about the energy, anticipation, and good vibes in Times Square.

Okay, so, will Cohen actually throw tequila at Cohen? He has definitely done some unexpected things before, like back in 2021 when he insulted Ryan Seacrest and said “if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” You’ll have to watch the New Year’s Eve CNN broadcast to find out! And then let me know what happened because I’ll be asleep.

