Andy Cohen’s sexual harassment allegations, explained

Warning: This article contains details of an allegation of sexual harassment. Reader discretion is advised.

Brandi Glanville, star of The Real Housewives franchise, has begun legal action against Andy Cohen – the executive producer of the franchise and host of Watch What Happens Live — accusing the Bravo network head of sexual harassment.

Glanville — who is facing her own accusations of sexual misconduct with Bravo on the set of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip — sent a letter from her legal team to NBCUniversal (the parent company for Bravo), Shed Media, and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros., which has been obtained by Variety.

In the letter, Glanville contends that an “obviously inebriated” Andy Cohen sent her a video message, in which he made clear “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

According to the document, Glanville was left “trapped” and “disgusted,” due to Cohen’s position of authority at the Bravo network. On Twitter, Cohen publicly addressed the accusations detailed in the letter, while revealing that the second Bravo star mentioned in the document was his friend and Below Deck star, Kate Chastain.

Image via Bravo

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. In the post, Cohen claimed that at the time it was clear that it was in jest, and Glanville supposedly took it as one. “Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” the host continued.

However, the 55-year-old ended the post with an apology to Glanville. “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Brandi Glanville’s letter is not the first time the WWHL presenter, who is openly gay, has been accused of inappropriate behavior towards women. In 2014, Cohen received backlash from viewers when he asked for a selfie with guest Nicki Minaj’s buttocks, which Minaj promptly rejected.

andy cohen: can i take a selfie with your ass?

nicki:

nicki:

nicki: *looks into the camera like she's on the office* — Emmy Nominee Lisa Vanderpump (@actuallyriles) December 30, 2014

Me when my boy Andy Cohen asked Nicki Minaj for a butt selfie and she said no. pic.twitter.com/ppdMzDGlqq — Alex Claiborne (@alexclaiborne1) December 19, 2014

As for Glanville’s own accusations of sexual harassment, Glanville’s Girls’ Trip co-star and fellow housewife Caroline Manzo’s lawsuit against the Bravo Network is seemingly still ongoing. According to the legal documents, Manzo alleges Glanville “proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her,” and “forced her vagina” against Manzo’s back.

Glanville has claimed that the accusations have kept her out of work for six months, forcing her to join OnlyFans in search of a steady income. The Girls’ Trip series is said to have been permanently scrapped, and will never make it to air.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, reach out to RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.