Glanville's actions on an upcoming ‘Real Housewives’ spin-off may result in the season never making it to air.

Warning: This article contains details of an allegation of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Brandi Glanville has always been one of the more controversial figures in the Real Housewives franchise, but recent allegations surrounding the reality star may result in an entire season of the spin-off, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, being scrapped altogether.

According to a report by Page Six, the Peacock network is considering abandoning post-production on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco, which was filmed earlier this year. The Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off, in which famous alumni from across the Real Housewives universe go on vacation together, may never air the Morrocco edition of the series.

According to sources in the report, Peacock wants to drop the new season over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville’s alleged sexual assault of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo, said to have taken place during the filming of the spin-off. The network is also considering abandoning other projects starring Glanville.

“‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Morocco is probably never going to air,” the source told Page Six, “and now they are thinking about tabling ‘[RHONY] Legacy’ also.”

Real Housewives: Brandi Glanville’s sexual misconduct accusations, explained

Sexual assault allegations involving Brandi Glanville were first reported around February this year by Page Six, reporting two separate instances of inappropriate behavior by the 50-year-old during the previous month. According to the outlet, Glanville was sent back to the United States early, after allegedly being caught inappropriately touching Caroline Manzo’s breasts and genitals.

Glanville is also reported to have made advances with “unwanted kisses” towards Manzo. While off-camera, the incident was said to be witnessed by two co-stars, who were both in the bathroom at the time of the assault. Manzo is said to have chosen to depart the production after the incident.

The second instance was said to occur a short time after the incident with Manzo, in which Glanville asked a producer “Do you want to f*** me tonight?” in front of several cast and crew members. The latter incident was said to be taken as a joke by the producer, said to be a friend of Glanville’s, but the two instances occurring so closely together caused the network to decide to eject Glanville from the trip.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind RHUGT told Entertainment Tonight after the incident was first reported. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Glanville has denied any wrongdoing, alleging that she and Manzo were both “very intoxicated,” and that she later apologized to Manzo via text message. Since then, the outcome of the network has been less clear, but their decision over the new season will likely be the final say on the matter, at least publicly.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a butler who worked with the cast and crew during the filming of RHUGT Morocco has filed a lawsuit against the network over allegations of sexual abuse during production. According to the report by Page Six, this lawsuit is putting pressure on Peacock to drop the new season, and possibly sever ties with Glanville.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.