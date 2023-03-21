Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel set to destroy the competition in pop music epic from A24

Anne Hathaway is coming back as a pop star. The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in a David Lowery-directed epic called Mother Mary, starring Hathaway and Michaela Coel. The movie will chronicle Hathaway’s relationship with a famous fashion designer, played by Coel.

The movie’s being financed by Topic Studios and the red hot A24, the studio responsible for the year’s Oscar darling Everything Everywhere All at Once. Deadline is reporting that pop stars Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff will pen and produce brand new songs for the movie, with an original score by Daniel Hart.

The movie’s going to be filmed in Germany and will be distributed globally by A24. Hathaway has been busy already this year with her movie Eileen premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s also starring in Mother’s Instinct with Jessica Chastain, and The Idea of You, which premieres on Amazon later this year.

Coel is perhaps best-known for her portrayal of Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she’ll appear in the remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover. You might remember that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally going to play that part, but she left over “creative differences.”

Mother Mary is being billed as an “epic pop melodrama.” Hathaway is, of course, no stranger to singing roles, as she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Fantine in the musical Les Misérables. Hathaway received a lot of backlash at the time, but her stature has since recovered. She told Harper’s Bazaar at the time that she learned from the experience.

“What are we supposed to do — pretend like it didn’t happen? People treated me a certain way. But I’ve grown from it. This whole thing has made me a way more compassionate and loving person. And I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

There’s no release date just yet for Mother Mary.