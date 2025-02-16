Any plans Ben Affleck may or may not have of rekindling romance with Jennifer Garner meets a heartbreaking NO

Jennifer Garner is not playing when it comes to her relationship with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and she’s making sure everyone knows it.

While the exes have been spending more time together following Affleck’s failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez, insiders insist that any whispers of rekindled romance are completely untrue.

Despite ongoing rumors, sources close to Garner, 52, recently stressed that she remains fully committed to her long-term boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, and has no plans to swap out her current love life for a Ben 2.0 situation, especially after witnessing what happened to Bennifer’s rekindled romance.

Shutting down speculation that Miller, 47, was feeling rattled by the 52-year-old actor’s ever-present role in his girlfriend’s life, one source told Us Weekly: “Everything is fine with John and Jen.” The insider reinforced his statement by adding “those close to them haven’t heard of any issues.”

However, it’s hard to ignore that Affleck and Garner have been leaning on each other more than ever lately. Between the Argo star’s marital struggles and the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the former couple’s bond has only grown stronger. If true, this could be the 13 Going on 30 star’s move to clarify her relationship status was seemingly her way to quash assumptions about where they stand and make it clear that their close relationship is more about family and not romance.

Garner shares three children with Affleck — Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12. Despite divorcing in 2018, they have maintained a rock-solid co-parenting relationship. At the same time, Garner has been integrating into Miller’s life as a father. The executive has kids from his previous marriage.

From the looks of things, Miller is also not threatened by whatever it is his girlfriend and her ex have despite what some sources claim. Before the wildfires, he was even thinking of buying a house near Garner. Although, of course, this is actually not that needed considering how he frequently visits or stays at her place. “[John] spends a lot of time [at her house]. He sometimes even drives Jen to set in the morning,” the source said.

Earlier in February, Garner and Miller were photographed sharing a warm hug in the middle of the street. The sweet gesture came just after several sources reported on how Miller’s allegedly uncomfortable with the time Garner and Affleck spend together — especially during Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other year-end holiday celebrations in December.

One insider told Page Six that the CEO was not “thrilled” by the frequency of communication between the exes. And though he is not convinced there’s any romantic tension brewing, he is still not at peace with how their setup is making him feel like the third wheel.

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship. He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship,” the insider added.

It’s easy to understand where Miller is coming from. Affleck and Garner have seemingly gotten much closer ever since breaking up with Lopez. It also does not help that they are always together because of their children and Hollywood projects. However, now that Garner’s pals are speaking up, it’s clear that she has her head over her shoulders, and she’s not looking into getting back with her ex-husband again.

