‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ gets new trailer confirming Amber Heard’s return as Mera

The first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuted at CinemaCon on Tuesday, and it reportedly features Amber Heard‘s Mera in a battle scene. The trailer shows her briefly fighting, possibly in a white outfit but there are some competing rumors about that.

Deadline saw the trailer, and said both director James Wan and star Jason Momoa were not able to attend but appeared by video. Wan said the movie had “interesting new characters” and “beautiful strange new worlds.”

“It’s an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm,” Wan said. “Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.”

The trailer shows Aquaman contemplating his life in his Lighthouse home but quickly switches to him fighting a submarine and tussling with enemies on a beach.

“I’m supposed to be a king, to bring the land and sea together,” Aquaman says. There’s also a battle scene between the underwater superhero and his antagonist Black Manta. While they fight, Aquaman says “No one hits my brother but me” and King Orm, played by Patrick Wilson, says “Don’t call me brother.”

There’s a new villain in the movie named Black Trident, and he says “I’m going to destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear!” At another point King Orm tells Aquaman that if he leads “Atlantis will follow.” We see Heard quickly in a battle scene.

Aquaman has the distinction of being the all-time box office champ for any DC movie so far (something that will probably be broken in the James Gunn era), so this movie has a lot of expectations to live up to.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases in theaters on December 20.