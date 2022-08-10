There were some absolute classics coming out of Nickelodeon back in the 2000s and 2010s, and perhaps none more so than iCarly, the web series that may have predicted how we consume talk shows and comedy on the internet in the 2020s. But are its stars Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove still close?

Alongside Nathan Kress, the duo led the teen sitcom developed by Dan Schneider. Depicted as best friends in the series, does art imitate reality?

Are Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove still friends?

McCurdy didn’t return for the recent reboot of the Nickelodeon series for Paramount Plus, instead working on a memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book speaks of her experiences in Hollywood as a child actor, as well as her relationship with those around her, especially her mother.

While promoting the book on Entertainment Tonight, the actress was asked about if she’s still in contact with former co-star Cosgrove and gave a heartwarming answer about their friendship. Attributing her growth and healing to Cosgrove, she said she “loves her to pieces”.

“I love Miranda to pieces. I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just love her so much.”

They still communicate regularly, although McCurdy admits it’s nowhere near as frequent as it had been in their past.

“We totally still talk. Not as much as we used to; we used to be attached at the hip […] was very much that sort of relationship throughout, honestly, our mid 20s. But now, we’re all growed [sic] up.”

She elaborated that while Cosgrove hasn’t read her memoir yet, but she “can’t wait” for her close friend to read the book.

Jennette McCurdy opens up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove since 'iCarly' ended, and why she thinks Miranda will love #ImGladMyMomDied. pic.twitter.com/TLTTujq7gO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2022