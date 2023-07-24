Are Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez dating?

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez have been facing dating rumors after Daily Mail reported that the rumored couple started seeing each other just one month after White’s divorce.

The dating allegation stems from an anonymous tip posted by the celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi in June. The submission claims that White and Gomez met on a Vanity Fair shoot and have been seeing each other casually ever since.

jeremy allen white & selena gomez 👁️ pic.twitter.com/g3h5ssBLea — villanelle 🪐 (@satelitechino) June 30, 2023

White’s ex-wife Addison Timlin reportedly filed for divorce in May of 2023. The couple share two daughters, and Timlin took to social media on Mother’s Day to talk about the struggles of co-parenting and single motherhood, seemingly announcing the split to fans.

Neither White nor Gomez has directly responded to dating rumors, although Selena has shared a few posts that clear things up. The first of which is a post from the band HAIM, which consists of Selena and her friends celebrating the fourth of July, captioned “Single summer.”

The actress/singer also took to TikTok to poke fun at any rumors flying around about her and her dating life. She lipsynched to audio that said “Have you ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more?” and captioned it “To everyone from me.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Gomex took a hilarious, but roundabout route to address dating rumors. The singer also shared a video of herself yelling that she’s single to a field of soccer players, and even responded to rumors that she was dating Zayn Malik by unfollowing him on Instagram, according to Elle.

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, it seems like Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White aren’t quite an item after all, and chances are Gomez will be addressing dating rumors with someone new before you know it.