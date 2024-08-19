Are Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat dating?

Everyone loves a fairytale. For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, that love story came courtesy of some serious manifestation on Kelce’s part, as he publicly showed interest in the pop superstar months before stealing her heart. Now, in a turn of events worthy of a romance novel, a similar outcome is unfolding for Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat, as her efforts to manifest a relationship with actor Joseph Quinn appear to be finally paying off.

Recommended Videos

After Quinn debuted in Stranger Things season 4 as the fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, he received a fair amount of global attention. The character didn’t have a happy ending in the series, but it did catapult Quinn into stardom. His popularity later led to a part in the successful A Quiet Place prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, a role in the upcoming Gladiator II, and top billing as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in the MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Stranger Things also put him on Doja Cat’s radar.

Aside from amazing professional opportunities, Quinn has received interest from women all around the world. In 2022, rapper Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, famously expressed interest in the actor when she slid into Quinn’s co-star Noah Schnapp’s DMs asking if Quinn had a girlfriend. In other words, she was shooting her shot. A small scandal ensued as Schnapp publicly outed her question, leading to her slamming Shnapp’s lack of privacy. She lost almost a quarter of a million fans from the scandal, as Schnapp was merely a teenager when she asked him for help with her romantic life. Schanpp later apologized and claimed everything was good between him and Doja Cat. But how did the romance story end?

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn Dating?

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

Two years after Doja Cat expressed her interest in Quinn, the two were spotted hanging out and getting cozy in his hometown, London, U.K. in August 2024. The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand and enjoying a drink at a pub. Other online photos show them hanging out in a club, looking very coupley.

Neither has confirmed the romance, but an insider told The Sun that they were “acting like a couple,” showing off a lot of PDA. “It very much looked like they were together. They were acting like a couple. He had his arm around her, then she put her arm around him. He kissed her on the head at one point. It was just them together, deep in conversation for ages. She was puffing on a vape and looked really happy.”

Fans online quickly reacted to her “manifestation skills,” recalling her earlier tweet from May 2022. Fans are thrilled that it’s finally happening, over two years later.

Doja won that fight in the end — Ali (Taylor’s Version) (@folkred12) August 18, 2024

she got out on top lmao Queen really manifested hard — Ksana (@bigarms4me) August 18, 2024

After the entire situation between Doja Cat and Schnapp, Quinn opened up about the situation in November 2022, saying he was “flattered” by her comments. He also praised her, saying she is “an incredible artist.” Their recent date proves he was also interested.

In February, Doja Cat and her then-boyfriend, comedian Jeffrey “J.” Cyrus, split up after almost a year of dating. Doja Cat hasn’t had much luck in the love department so far but she had enough time to move on from her ex and now she is finally ready to date the man of her dreams — Joseph Quinn.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy