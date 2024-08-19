Doja Cat has hardly ever been shy about speaking her mind, and that definitely shows no signs of slowing down.

Remember when she told her fans she wasn’t interested in a parasocial relationship? Or when she controversially hit up Noah Schnapp to ask him to hook her up with his Stranger Things co-star Jospeh Quinn? Yeah, that’s Doja in a nutshell.

But it looks like the tables have turned, and fans are now calling Doja Cat the queen of manifestation after a viral tweet has confirmed that what (or in this case, who) Doja wants, Doja gets!

Did Doja Cat manifest Joseph Quinn?

Doja Cat was spotted out with Joseph Quinn two years after she went viral for asking Noah Schnapp to set them up. pic.twitter.com/FDhSS54EqL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2024

Any longterm X user has probably come across the popular account on X, PopCrave. Well, the account recently revealed that Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were recently spotted out two years after the aforementioned Noah Schnapp-DM-controversy. It’s also been two years since Doja tweeted that Quinn was “fine as sh*t.”

Recently, there’s been little word about who the rap star is romantically involved with. Nonetheless, die hard fans can tell she’s taken a step back from sharing a lot online, but that hasn’t stopped the sleuthing bunch from snooping around to catch her snuggled up in Quinn’s arms at Dingwalls, Camden in London.

With celebrities, it’s often hard to tell if someone’s dating, or just having fun. They don’t usually have the luxury of privacy, and a simple walk in the park can be misconstrued by fans as a full-blown relationship. Nobody can tell for sure if her being seen with Jospeh Quinn is more than two celebs hanging out, or if it worked out exactly as she planned. But one thing’s for sure: Doja Cat’s played and won the long game!

