Are ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3’s Zanab and Cole still together?

Netflix’s love of reality shows has allowed so many people to have themselves broadcast —warts, plastic surgery, and all — in their quest for partnership. Thanks to the gameshow element of these, people are always wondering what it ends up being like away from the camera and it’s happened again with Love is Blind.

The entire third season has now dropped on the streaming service, and fans of relationships that seem doomed will be keen to know what happened to Zanab and Cole. One of the most interesting couples in the show’s history, the two actually seemed to have chemistry and a good dynamic between them at first.

But thanks to the gameshow element, it got a bit petty and vindictive at times as the apparent dream couple got bogged down in silly squabbles after meeting face-to-face.

Did Zanab and Cole end things?

Credit: Netflix

The dream of finding love was emphatically smashed as Zanab walked down the altar, unleashing an otherworldly bit of sledge to Cole. You could say it was as Cole as ice and may go down as one of the single most brutal moments in Love is Blind history.

“You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handled shattered my self-confidence. I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me, and the messed up thing is I know I love you.”

She says no at the altar, Cole is left tearing up with just his friends for comfort as Zanab is clapped by the guests just to really hammer it home for Cole. The follow-up reunion episode did little to mend the situation, with grudges very clearly being held between the two.

Cole reaffirmed he didn’t mean to comment on Zanab’s weight in an earlier episode when he asked if she really wanted to eat before dinner, but instead was about her being full for dinner. Cole told Women’s Health about how gutting the whole ordeal was, with him saying he was “buried” by her.

“I was crying my eyes out because I care for this girl and love her to death and wanted a life with her, wanted a relationship with her, wanted to marry her, and here’s all of her people cheering not that she didn’t just get married, but that she buried me”

Zanab said her self-confidence was shattered by Cole from his comments of wanting to kiss another woman at his bachelor party, and that’s all she wrote for the ill-fated couple.

Love is Blind is available to stream now on Netflix.