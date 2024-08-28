Are Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega friends? Explained

We often talk about fandom crossovers, but we never actually expect them to happen. I mean, who would have predicted that Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega even knew each other, let alone that they’d star in what is arguably one of the best music videos of the year?

Sure, we can assume that most people in Hollywood are acquainted, but no one could have known for sure that these two Gen Z stars would cross paths. Unless, of course, you’d been paying close attention to their filmographies, in which case, you saw this from miles away. If we trace back Sabrina and Jenna’s past, we’d see that there was a time when they were both on Disney Channel. But does that necessarily mean they were friends?

Did Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter know each other before filming “Taste”?

Yes, Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter have been long-time friends since their Disney days, when Carpenter was starring in Girl Meets World and Ortega was in Stuck in the Middle. Of course, the fact that they were on Disney shows at the same time doesn’t mean much, but apparently, the two hit it off behind the scenes and have been close friends ever since.

Despite Carpenter being slightly older than OrtegaΩ, their age difference wasn’t significant enough to affect their growing friendship, even though they never actually shared the screen—until now. We’ve all seen, loved, and re-watched the music video for “Taste,” the third main single from Sabrina’s Short ‘n’ Sweet album — and needless to say, their murderous spree is now forever etched in our minds. In fact, watching Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter continuously kill each other and then kiss might have permanently altered our brain chemistry.

As for Carpenter’s creative process for the music video, she admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she had been inspired by one of her favorite films, Death Becomes Her, which happens to be a favorite of Ortega’s as well. “[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films, and she [Ortega] was a huge fan of the film,” Sabrina said.

“I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.” In an Instagram post, the singer also mentioned that the only person she ever considered to star alongside her in the video was her longtime friend, Ortega.

In response, Jenna also shared her own homage to Sabrina and their time together shooting the video, through a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the music video’s set. In the caption, she wrote, “So proud and excited for you, sweet girl. Absolutely loved making this one, thank you for having me. How special. I’d kill for you whenever….” Who knew this friendship not only had layers but was also this strong? We just need Olivia Rodrigo to join in to have all the Gen Z princesses together.

