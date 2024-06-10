Are ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘Challenge’ champion Devin Walker dating?

After a great deal of speculation, the rumors have finally been put to rest. Survivor: Kaôh Rōng winner Michele Fitzgerald confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, June 6 that she is indeed in a relationship with The Challenge: Ride or Dies‘ champion Devin Walker — how cute is that?

“I’m in the most unhinged group chat of all time, and I guess everyone is doing a Q&A. I’m encouraged to do a Q&A, so we’re going to try it. We’re going to give it a whirl,” Fitzgerald initially stated via social media, proceeding to answer fan questions all evening.

Answering questions about Survivor, The Challenge and more on her Instagram story, a great deal of said questions had to do with her relationship with Devin. She beat around the bush for a while before hard-launching once and for all. After fans begged and begged for the answer as to whether or not they are dating, Michele wrote, “LOL FINEEEEEEE to answer ALL of your questions, that’s my boyfriend,” accompanying a photo of her and her brand-new boo kissing.

Aside from this Instagram story, neither Michele nor Devin have discussed their relationship any further, but after competing on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and The Challenge: Ride or Dies together, it is safe to say that they romantically linked up during the soon-to-be named 40th season of The Challenge. After all, challengers are no strangers to hooking up in the house!

“When you’re in a Challenge house, you want to hook up with people, because it’s a camp syndrome,” Challenge champion Tori Deal previously stated about the show, where she got engaged to fellow Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley. “We get stuck with each other and it’s flirting and it’s fun, but when you go home you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Is all of that gonna be shown on TV?’ I’m happy for anybody who feels comfortable enough to hook up on TV because it definitely gets picked apart when you go home.”

Like Tori said, fans of the franchise are already starting to pick apart Michele and Devin’s relationship, questioning Michele’s version of “girl code” and her true intentions via Reddit:

“I think I remember her saying somewhere that her sister had the biggest crush on him before she went on her first Challenge.” “I thought her sister had a crush on Devin? That is a little weird” “Game move? Lol”

Assuming that they are dating for the right reasons, Michele and Devin are not the first couple to find a spark on The Challenge, with individuals like Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., and more seemingly finding their perfect match on the hit competition show.

As for who will find their boo thang next, we will just have to wait and see when new episodes of The Challenge season 40 air later this year…

