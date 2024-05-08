All ‘The Challenge’ season 40 spoilers so far, confirmed

Warning: the following article contains potential spoilers for The Challenge season 40. Scroll at your own risk…

Everyone’s favorite competition series is about to be back and better than ever! With a theme that is unlike anything we have seen from show before, The Challenge season 40 is sure to knock your socks off.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with the hit competition show, throughout The Challenge, “competitors face grueling physical and mental challenges to win $1 million in prize money in MTV’s longest-running series.” With each season varying slightly, the structure of the series varies from season to season, however, the premise remains the same.

With The Challenge season 40 right around the corner, We Got This Covered came up with a comprehensive guide of everything we know so far, including the filming location and dates, the host, the cast, the elimination order, and more. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Where did The Challenge season 40 film?

According to @PinkRose on Vevmo, season 40 of The Challenge filmed in Vietnam. With season 38 of The Challenge (Ride or Dies) filming in Argentina and season 39 of The Challenge (Battle for a New Champion) filming in Croatia, this was quite the switch up for the franchise, and we cannot wait to see what the terrain will look like for this season’s daily challenges. Hopefully this location makes things more difficult than ever before!

When did The Challenge season 40 film?

According to the same Vevmo article, season 40 of The Challenge began on March 9 — at least that is when all of the challengers departed from the United States — and will conclude around May 17. Filming for the hit competition show is still underway, however, the contestants are inching closer and closer to the final, with @PinkRose determining that the final should finish around this date.

What is the theme of The Challenge season 40?

While season 38 of The Challenge (Ride or Dies) saw individuals competing in teams of two with their “Ride or Die” — an ally they chose before the season began — and season 39 of The Challenge (Battle for a New Champion) saw individuals who have previously competed on The Challenge but have not won a season compete against one another, season 40 of The Challenge will be called Battle of the Eras. As one can assume, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will bring the “best of the best” from different eras of the beloved competition series together to battle it out for the massive cash prize. Whether or not an older or a younger player will bring home the bacon is still up in the air, but it is safe to say that we are on the edge of our seats nonetheless.

Who is the host of The Challenge season 40?

Unsurprisingly, season 40 will be hosted by the BMX legend himself, TJ Lavin. Given the fact that TJ has hosted the hit competition show since its eleventh season, reprising his role was expected, however, The Challenge fans were thrilled regardless.

Who is the cast of The Challenge season 40?

The cast of season 40 is as follows, split by era:

Era 1 (seasons 1-10):

Aneesa Ferreira

Brad Fiorenza

CT Tamburello

Darrell Taylor

Derrick Kosinski

Jodi Weatherton

Katie Cooley

Mark Long

Rachel Robinson

Tina Barta

Era 2 (seasons 11-20):

Aviv Melmed

Brandon Nelson

Cara Maria Sorbello

Derek Chavez

Emily Schromm

Johnny Bananas

KellyAnne Judd

Laurel Stucky

Nehemiah Clark

Ryan Kehoe

Era 3 (seasons 21-30):

Amanda Garcia

Averey Tressler

Cory Wharton

Devin Walker

Jonna Mannion

Jordan Wiseley

Leroy Garrett

Nia Moore

Tony Raines

Tori Deal

Era 4 (seasons 31-40):

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

Jenny West

Josh Martinez

Kaycee Clark

Kyland Young

Michele Fitzgerald

Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser

Paulie Calafiore

Theo Campbell

While it is assumed that none of the alternates actually made it onto the show, the following individuals were on deck for season 40 of The Challenge as well:

Big Easy Banks

Big T Fazakerley

Carley Johnson

Derrick Henry

Faysal Shafaat

Jasmine Reynaud

Jay Mitchell

Ruthie Alcaide

Syrus Yarbrough

What is the elimination order of The Challenge season 40?

The male eliminations from season 40, in order, are as follows:

Paulie eliminated by Theo

Leroy eliminated by Tony

Mark eliminated by Derrick

Brandon eliminated by Ryan

Tony eliminated by Darrell

Horacio eliminated by Derrick

CT eliminated by Nehemiah

Brad eliminated by Cory

Darrell eliminated by Kyland

Derrick eliminated by Cory

Devin eliminated by Kyland

Ryan eliminated by Bananas

Nehemiah (Purged)

Theo eliminated by Bananas

Josh eliminated by Cory

Cory eliminated by TBD

Similarly, the female eliminations from season 40 of The Challenge, in order, are as follows:

Nurys eliminated by Olivia

Amanda eliminated by Nia

Katie eliminated by Aneesa

KellyAnne eliminated by Cara Maria

Jodi eliminated by Averey

Aneesa eliminated by Jenny

Emily eliminated by Tina

Jonna eliminated by Rachel

Tina eliminated by Michele

Averey eliminated by Rachel

Kaycee eliminated by Tori

Nia eliminated by Michele

Laurel (Purged)

Olivia eliminated by Michele

Aviv eliminated by TBD

Because of this, the remaining male players are Johnny Bananas, Derek Chavez, Jordan Wiseley and Kyland Young, all advancing to the final. The remaining female players are Cara Maria Sorbello, Jenny West, Michele Fitzgerald, Rachel Robinson, and Tori Deal, and with five women remaining, this means that there is still one female elimination before the final. Who do you think will fall short?

Who wins The Challenge season 40?

As mentioned, the final has not occurred just yet, but we will update this article accordingly when we know how the final nine challengers finish. Regardless, it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

