All ‘The Challenge’ season 40 spoilers so far, confirmed

Warning: the following article contains potential spoilers for The Challenge season 40. Scroll at your own risk…
Everyone’s favorite competition series is about to be back and better than ever! With a theme that is unlike anything we have seen from show before, The Challenge season 40 is sure to knock your socks off.
Just in case you are unfamiliar with the hit competition show, throughout The Challenge, “competitors face grueling physical and mental challenges to win $1 million in prize money in MTV’s longest-running series.” With each season varying slightly, the structure of the series varies from season to season, however, the premise remains the same.
With The Challenge season 40 right around the corner, We Got This Covered came up with a comprehensive guide of everything we know so far, including the filming location and dates, the host, the cast, the elimination order, and more. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
Where did The Challenge season 40 film?
According to @PinkRose on Vevmo, season 40 of The Challenge filmed in Vietnam. With season 38 of The Challenge (Ride or Dies) filming in Argentina and season 39 of The Challenge (Battle for a New Champion) filming in Croatia, this was quite the switch up for the franchise, and we cannot wait to see what the terrain will look like for this season’s daily challenges. Hopefully this location makes things more difficult than ever before!
When did The Challenge season 40 film?
According to the same Vevmo article, season 40 of The Challenge began on March 9 — at least that is when all of the challengers departed from the United States — and will conclude around May 17. Filming for the hit competition show is still underway, however, the contestants are inching closer and closer to the final, with @PinkRose determining that the final should finish around this date.
What is the theme of The Challenge season 40?
While season 38 of The Challenge (Ride or Dies) saw individuals competing in teams of two with their “Ride or Die” — an ally they chose before the season began — and season 39 of The Challenge (Battle for a New Champion) saw individuals who have previously competed on The Challenge but have not won a season compete against one another, season 40 of The Challenge will be called Battle of the Eras. As one can assume, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will bring the “best of the best” from different eras of the beloved competition series together to battle it out for the massive cash prize. Whether or not an older or a younger player will bring home the bacon is still up in the air, but it is safe to say that we are on the edge of our seats nonetheless.
Who is the host of The Challenge season 40?
Unsurprisingly, season 40 will be hosted by the BMX legend himself, TJ Lavin. Given the fact that TJ has hosted the hit competition show since its eleventh season, reprising his role was expected, however, The Challenge fans were thrilled regardless.
Who is the cast of The Challenge season 40?
The cast of season 40 is as follows, split by era:
Era 1 (seasons 1-10):
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Brad Fiorenza
- CT Tamburello
- Darrell Taylor
- Derrick Kosinski
- Jodi Weatherton
- Katie Cooley
- Mark Long
- Rachel Robinson
- Tina Barta
Era 2 (seasons 11-20):
- Aviv Melmed
- Brandon Nelson
- Cara Maria Sorbello
- Derek Chavez
- Emily Schromm
- Johnny Bananas
- KellyAnne Judd
- Laurel Stucky
- Nehemiah Clark
- Ryan Kehoe
Era 3 (seasons 21-30):
- Amanda Garcia
- Averey Tressler
- Cory Wharton
- Devin Walker
- Jonna Mannion
- Jordan Wiseley
- Leroy Garrett
- Nia Moore
- Tony Raines
- Tori Deal
Era 4 (seasons 31-40):
- Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.
- Jenny West
- Josh Martinez
- Kaycee Clark
- Kyland Young
- Michele Fitzgerald
- Nurys Mateo
- Olivia Kaiser
- Paulie Calafiore
- Theo Campbell
While it is assumed that none of the alternates actually made it onto the show, the following individuals were on deck for season 40 of The Challenge as well:
- Big Easy Banks
- Big T Fazakerley
- Carley Johnson
- Derrick Henry
- Faysal Shafaat
- Jasmine Reynaud
- Jay Mitchell
- Ruthie Alcaide
- Syrus Yarbrough
What is the elimination order of The Challenge season 40?
The male eliminations from season 40, in order, are as follows:
- Paulie eliminated by Theo
- Leroy eliminated by Tony
- Mark eliminated by Derrick
- Brandon eliminated by Ryan
- Tony eliminated by Darrell
- Horacio eliminated by Derrick
- CT eliminated by Nehemiah
- Brad eliminated by Cory
- Darrell eliminated by Kyland
- Derrick eliminated by Cory
- Devin eliminated by Kyland
- Ryan eliminated by Bananas
- Nehemiah (Purged)
- Theo eliminated by Bananas
- Josh eliminated by Cory
- Cory eliminated by TBD
Similarly, the female eliminations from season 40 of The Challenge, in order, are as follows:
- Nurys eliminated by Olivia
- Amanda eliminated by Nia
- Katie eliminated by Aneesa
- KellyAnne eliminated by Cara Maria
- Jodi eliminated by Averey
- Aneesa eliminated by Jenny
- Emily eliminated by Tina
- Jonna eliminated by Rachel
- Tina eliminated by Michele
- Averey eliminated by Rachel
- Kaycee eliminated by Tori
- Nia eliminated by Michele
- Laurel (Purged)
- Olivia eliminated by Michele
- Aviv eliminated by TBD
Because of this, the remaining male players are Johnny Bananas, Derek Chavez, Jordan Wiseley and Kyland Young, all advancing to the final. The remaining female players are Cara Maria Sorbello, Jenny West, Michele Fitzgerald, Rachel Robinson, and Tori Deal, and with five women remaining, this means that there is still one female elimination before the final. Who do you think will fall short?
Who wins The Challenge season 40?
As mentioned, the final has not occurred just yet, but we will update this article accordingly when we know how the final nine challengers finish. Regardless, it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!