‘She’s never going to forgive me’: Where do Olivia and Nurys stand after ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ beef?

Fans of The Challenge franchise witnessed what might have been the biggest betrayal in the history of the beloved competition series on The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, when Olivia Kaiser chose to save Moriah Jadea over her supposed best friend — both in the house and outside of the house — Nurys Mateo.

Because of this, Nurys was sent into the elimination challenge that fateful night, returning to The Challenge house after beating both Kyland Young and Horacio Gutierrez to give Olivia a taste of her own medicine. Seemingly ending the season with irreparable damage to their friendship, the Alaska native finally spoke out about the situation in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Revealing where she and Nurys stand now, keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Screengrab via MTV

Given that they had quite the feud on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Entertainment Weekly asked Olivia where she stands with Nurys nowadays, admitting to reporter Sydney Bucksbaum that their relationship has been rather off and on since filming came to a close.

“She’s hot and cold with how she feels about me. She’ll forgive me and then she won’t, and I understand that, because obviously emotions change when you see the episodes and when you talk to people and people are justifying your feelings… There’s only so much I can do and so much sorry I can be until I feel like I’m getting personally abused. Right now, she has said that she’s never going to forgive me. I’m going to respect that and just keep moving forward in my life.”

From Olivia’s perspective, Nurys has been harsh towards her — going so far as to throw around the words “personally abused” — however, she regrets her decision nonetheless. In the same interview, the 31-year-old expressed just how sorry she is for the whole situation, feeling helpless and not knowing what other actions she can take to make things right between her and her former bestie.

“I’m regretful. I feel bad and I regret my decision. I don’t know how many more times I can say that to her to make her be okay. I think it’s just going to take time. She doesn’t have to trust me again. That’s fair, but forgiving me and moving forward, because we all are human, the moment that someone forgives, it’s going to be a weight off of their shoulders. Holding on to animosity like this, when you know it was an actual mistake and a regretful one at that and it wasn’t in cold blood, I think that there should be a little bit more grace.”

While she might not be competing for the massive cash prize — and she might still be on bad terms with Nurys — to find out for yourself who is crowned the winner of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, catch the season 39 finale on Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on MTV. With the drama at an all-time high, this final competition is certain to be a 10 out of 10!