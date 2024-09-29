Are ‘The Hills’ Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes still together?

Sometimes there are celebrity breakups that shatter the world and make us question whether love is real (Brangelina, Bennifer, etc.), and other times we just shake our heads like when reality star Kristin Cavallari broke up with a TikToker who posts thirst traps in cowboy gear. Yes, unfortunately, these beautiful D-listers are no longer a thing.

Cavallari broke the news of her break upon the Call Her Daddy podcast during an Unwell tour stop in Austin, Texas. “It’s fresh,” she told host Alex Cooper, admitting that her plan was to try and not talk about it during the podcast.

The pair went official back in February 2024. Cavallari hard launched Estes with a cute selfie and the caption “He makes me happy” followed by a gray heart emoji. Interestingly, as of this writing, she hasn’t taken him off her grid, which could be a good thing we guess.

The formerly happy couple also just went on a romantic getaway to Greece, where Cavallari posted up a storm of sappy love shots together. But things seemingly went south for the couple soon as just two months after the trip, the duo went their separate ways.

In a May interview with People, Cavallari said she’d never been happier. Never? That seems like a shot at her ex-husband Jay Cutler, does it not? She has two sons and a daughter with Cutler, who was the QB for the Chicago Bears from 2009 to 2016. They were married for seven long years.

“Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past 10 years,” a source told People. But evidently, that happiness didn’t last long.

Estes is part of a TikTok collective called the Montana Boyz. They live a “cowboy” life in Montana and post thirsty shirtless videos a lot. They also lip-sync to country songs in a line and pose in front of the camera. Look, it’s hard to stay objective about this kind of stuff. We’re trying here. You can make up your own mind:

Anyway, the news of the breakup comes just days after Estes’ appearance on Let’s Be Honest where he talked about having a family and a future with The Hills star. He was the third boyfriend of Cavallari since her divorce, following her brief relationships with comedian Jeff Dye and L.A.-based trainer Jason Walsh.

