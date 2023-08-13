Who is ‘Laguna Beach’s Kristin Cavallari dating?

Reality star Kristin Cavallari is back in the headlines, as rumors are flying that she has a new beau! Cavallari started her career portraying the villain on Laguna Beach and the MTV spinoff, The Hills. After divorcing NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020, she has been dating casually, but now it looks like she may have found someone special.

Who is Kristin Cavallari rumored to be dating?

It’s speculated that Cavallari is dating country musician Morgan Wallen after Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip Instagram page, reported it last month. After a fan asked who Wallen was dating, Deuxmoi responded, “Kristin Cavallari?” The question mark made it seem like the gossiper wasn’t sure, but a follower later confirmed they’d spotted Wallen and Cavallari together in Nashville.

After doing my own investigation, I discovered that Cavallari likely went to one of his concerts in June. On June 23, the reality star shared photos on Instagram from a trip to Chicago, Illinois. Based on her picture taken in Sluggers Sports Bar and her beer at the venue dawning the Chicago Cubs logo, she clearly saw a concert at Wrigley Field.

Guess who played at Wrigley Field on June 22 and June 23? According to Billboard, Wallen surprised the first night’s audience by bringing rapper Lil Durk on stage to perform their song “Stand By Me.” While Cavallari didn’t share what concert she saw, she was likely at one of Wallen’s performances.

While this evidence doesn’t necessarily make Cavallari and Wallen a couple, it’s certainly something to consider!