‘Are you busy with another clown book?’: Dan Bongino claps back at Stephen King by reminding him how successful he is

If you’ve kept your eyes peeled on Twitter lately, then you’re probably aware of the ever-growing online beef between renowned novelist Stephen King and conservative commentator Dan Bongino which has left the entire bird app on the edge of their seats. In the past, King has taken a considerable number of shots at Bongino — with a recent remark insisting that the horror author still remains in his mother’s basement despite being a known millionaire. And yet, Bongino has now clapped back — or so he thinks — with an insanely dull question.

Over on his official Twitter account, where the rivalry remains at an all-time high, Bongino tweeted at King in regards to a prior tweet where the 75-year-old proclaimed that the 48-year-old “got punked.” In response, Bongino asked if King was working on another novel, which he added was sure to be a “clown book.” To close it out, he sneakily linked out to his overly emotional podcast. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

I did. It was horrible. Still reeling. Are you busy with another clown book? You can check in on my dreadful unemployment situation on my job today at 11a here: https://t.co/23rzWfjnBR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 12, 2023

Considering how King delivered a half-assed insult and barely put in the effort to spell Bongino’s name correctly, it’s fair to say that King isn’t actually at all interested in the commentator or his easily forgotten podcast. Then again, when you accuse a highly successful author worth millions of being irrelevant and jobless, it hardly comes as a surprise that Bongino’s fifteen minutes of fame are nearing the inevitable end.

To keep his own success afloat, perhaps he should continue to throw insults Joe Biden’s way for the time being. Even better than that, maybe Bongino can cross his arms and wait patiently for the golden opportunity to read King’s next “clown book.” Endless options are all around, it seems.