Are Zach and Kaity from ‘The Bachelor’ season 27 still together?

Season 27 of The Bachelor concluded its run only five months ago, on March 27, and already viewers are in need of more content. Since no one knows when the next season will premiere or who the next bachelor will be, while they wait, fans are keeping busy. And how do they do that? Besides keeping up with The Bachelorette, of course, folks have been trying to learn more about the latest pair to come out of the reality show franchise, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

After hitting it off with Kaity on the show, Shallcross chose her to be his fiancée over Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki. The way that this bachelor played Gabi was not lost on the audience, but ultimately, he got his happily ever after with his chosen one, who received his proposal with a big, resounding yes.

Despite the romantic conclusion to the season, fans are now speculating whether or not Shallcross and Biggar’s relationship is still standing. Was their foundation strong enough to withstand the pressure of the real world, or has it all come crumbling down since the season 27 finale?

Are Zach and Kaity still together?

Viewers who were rooting for this couple will be happy to know that Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are still together at the time of writing. In fact, the two have already moved in together, according to an Instagram post that Biggar uploaded on July 9, where she announced that the two are “officially roommates.”

As of right now, the pair remains engaged, but there is no word of when they will officially tie the knot. A wedding can take months to plan, so it may be a while before it finally happens. Nonetheless, fans are waiting with bated breath for the occasion.