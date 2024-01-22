Who is on ‘The Bachelor’ in 2024?

We now know who will be 'The Bachelor' this year. Here is everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated season.

The Bachelor has been a TV staple for decades, and this year is not shaping up to be a disappointment in that regard. The cast seems like a great one, which means that there’s lots of drama in store for Bachelor Nation.

So, get your popcorn ready and gear up to find out exactly who is on season 28 of The Bachelor.

Who is the newest bachelor?

The bachelor for the 2024 season is Joey Graziadei!

This Hawaiian tennis professional has an athlete’s body and chiseled cheekbones. Most women in search of serious suitors are attracted to men who prioritize family, and Graziadei says his family is very important to him. His father came out as homosexual when Graziadei was a child, and he states this made him a more empathetic and accepting adult.

Graziadei also claims that he is ready to be a father and start a family of his own. What a catch!

He is also no stranger to being in the public eye, as he was the runner-up in season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson.

Graziadei holds one of the most *interesting* The Bachelor records, as he and Charity have had the longest kiss across all of the Bachelor Nation series. He definitely seems like a passionate guy, which could make for some interesting situations in the upcoming season.

Notable contestants on The Bachelor season 28

One of the craziest things to happen on The Bachelor is that in season 28 two sisters will be competing against each other! Lauren Hollinger will be competing against her sister, Allison in order to win Joey’s heart. Lauren is 28 years old, a registered nurse and her ABC bio reads “the total package of brains, beauty, and a hilarious personality”.

Allison is 26 years old and a real estate agent who wants a rom-com type of love, according to ABC. She and Lauren have apparently dated the same guy before (though at different times), so this doesn’t seem like it’s too odd of a situation for the sisters.

In addition to these ladies, the new season also includes a familiar face named Kelsey Toussant. She has been in very popular shows, including How I Met Your Father and Ant Man and The Wasp as a background actress. Now she is a realtor and boutique owner.

When does The Bachelor start in 2024?

The Bachelor 2024 will be premiering on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Viewers can also watch the episodes on Hulu the following day of their debut.