What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s type? His ideal leading lady, revealed

The tennis professional is not just looking for love, but also his perfect match.

After captivating Bachelor Nation throughout season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness, and compassion for others, Joey Graziadei is ready to try his luck at love for a second time as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor.

After the first leg of his journey came to an end with an emotional breakup with Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Joey is ready to step into the spotlight and seize his second chance at true love. With a set of sisters, a woman he’s already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more serving as members of the Bachelor season 28 cast, a whopping 32 women ⏤ the largest number of contestants in Bachelor history ⏤ will be fighting for Joey’s love and affection.

This has left fans of the franchise with just one burning question: What exactly is Joey’s type?

What is Joey Gradiadei looking for in his future wife?

Photo via ABC

Prior to the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 ⏤ which will grace our screens on Jan. 22 ⏤ Joey admitted to ABC what he’s looking for in his life partner.

“As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

While he’s looking for a woman he can experience the outdoors with, he admitted on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he does not have a specific type when it comes to appearance and he’s simply looking for a woman who will tickle his fancy.

“I am looking for my person. I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person. I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me. I want someone adventurous. I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it.”

Admitting that he does not know “what that looks like,” the 28-year-old is hopeful that his perfect match will be one of the women who exit the limo on night one. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that Joey has a better experience on The Bachelor than he did on The Bachelorette…

To watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey’s heart, tune into ABC on Jan. 22 to catch the premiere of The Bachelor’s 28th season, or stream it the next day via Hulu. As Reality Steve has already hinted, it’s sure to be a season we won’t soon forget.