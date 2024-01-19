Why are women of ‘The Bachelor’ excited to meet Joey Graziadei? The girls gush about the lead ahead of the premiere of season 28

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is just days away — set to grace our television screens on January 22 — and a whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the iconic Bachelor Mansion, ready to look for love with the hunky Joey Graziadei.

Consisting of a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more, the tennis professional has the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise fighting for his heart, and our fingers are crossed that one of these lucky ladies is truly his perfect match (no pun intended).

With Joey mentioning to numerous media outlets that he is thrilled to meet the cast of The Bachelor season 28, the woman are equally as elated, gushing about why they are excited to meet The Bachelor himself in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to see what stunners like Daisy Kent, Jess Edwards, Lanie Latsios, and more had to say…

Daisy Kent kicked things off, admitting that she is excited for everything that Joey has to offer, with an emphasis on “the eyes, the smile, the hair, the heart, and the personality.” It is seriously impossible to look at The Bachelor himself without instantaneously getting heart eyes!

Admitting that Joey is a “walking green flag,” Jess Edwards admitted that she is eager to meet Joey for all of the same reasons as Daisy mentioned, highlighting his authenticity and honesty as well.

Similarly, Lanie Latsios admitted that she has “heard so much about him and watched his heart come through last season,” so she is hopeful that Joey is the perfect guy for her.

Speaking of being hopeful, “Joey is the whole package and could be the one I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” Allison also shared with Bachelor Nation, expressing her hope that the unconventional process that is The Bachelor works out for her.

On the contrary, Evalin Clark believes that “everything happens for a reason,” admitting that while she would love for things to work out between her and the Pennsylvania native, “whatever happens on this journey is simply meant to be.” We are absolutely obsessed with this outlook!

Last but certainly not least, Zoe Antona closed out the conversation in a truly poetic way, deeming Joey to be a “one in a million kind of man,” prior to diving into the details of what she admires about him already. “He is present in conversation, he cares about making a connection, he remains true to himself, and he wholeheartedly wants to get to know people’s authentic self,” the artist gushed, and we seriously could not agree more.

To watch a whopping 32 women — including Daisy, Jess, Lanie, Allison, Evalin, and Zoe — battle it out for Joey Graziadei’s love and affection, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.