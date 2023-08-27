Soap opera and cabaret star, Arleen Sorkin, has died at the age of 67. With a prolific career in the entertainment industry, the actor is most recognizable for her voice work as one of Batman’s most iconic villains. Sorkin was the talent behind Harley Quinn’s first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series. Featured in the classic harlequin getup that has become a cultural touchstone, Harley’s role as Joker’s girlfriend far exceeded what should have been a one-episode appearance.

Voice actor Neil Kaplan announced the actor’s death on Twitter. His story has not yet been corroborated by the family of the deceased, but Kaplan has stated he prefers to protect the identity of a reliable source in this matter.

It broke my heart to hear… the original voice of Harley Quinn, Arlene Sorkin has passed away.



I adored her work as HQ & as Calliope in “Days of Our Lives.” pic.twitter.com/QtypvmvNUX — Neil Kaplan – Voice Actor (@NeKap) August 26, 2023

Born on October 14, 1955, Sorkin rose quickly in the cabaret scene before finding fame on Days of Our Lives as Calliope Jones. She starred in the soap opera for almost 500 episodes from 1984–2010. But no one can discount the contribution she made to the DC universe. Harley Quinn was not a comic book character but was instead created for the animated series in the ‘90s. Not only was Sorkin the voice for the antagonist, but was an inspiration herself.

During her tenure on Days of Our Lives, Sorkin appeared in a court jester outfit for one episode. According to Batman-Online, mutual friend and Batman writer Paul Dini watched the episode, and the rest is history. He created the Brooklyn native, who had a penchant for the Joker and big hammers. As fans of the character know, Harley shows up in some of the best episodes of Batman the Animated Series and later has a fully developed backstory as the Joker’s psychiatrist who falls in love with him. Harley became such a significant character to the Batman canon that in addition to animation, she has appeared in comics, video games, and more recently, a collection of live-action movies. Both Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga have taken over ownership of the character in DC films, while Kaley Cuoco has accepted that title in one of the best appearances of Harley Quinn.

She is also the rare comic character that has significant character development. After enduring abuse at the hands of the Joker, Max’s Harley Quinn shows the character breaking free of her ex-boyfriend and becoming a villain in her own right. Who knew that after one episode, the gymnastics-abled character would have an unrestrained comedy series of her own? Survived by her husband, writer Christopher Lloyd, and their two children, Sorkin’s legacy will live on for years to come.