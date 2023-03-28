Arnold Schwarzenegger refuses to offer encouragement in favor of something even more wholesome

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for being one of the toughest guys in Hollywood, but it turns out that he’s also a bit of a softie, as he’s offered some wholesome advice to an individual on Twitter.

For many gym-goers, Arnie is a true inspiration and a motivation to get up and work out, his chiseled abs and rock-hard biceps have been a staple of cinema for years so it’s really not a surprise. One Twitter user decided to @ the Terminator himself to try and motivate him to work out, asking Schwarzenegger to “order” him to get his ass to the gym. However, the star refused to do so, opting to offer some sage advice instead.

No. I won’t order you because it won’t stick.



You need to decide you’re worth it. I think you are, even though you’ve screwed up a little bit. But me thinking that doesn’t get you to commit to a routine. You have to decide you deserve it. You do. I’m rooting for you. https://t.co/Fk2e6vD6kM — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 27, 2023

If Good Guy Arnold rooting for you doesn’t make you want to get up and work out, then nothing will.

Fans replied to the tweet praising the actor for being such an inspiration and all-round cool guy, as well as posting their own gym progress pics.

Mr. @Schwarzenegger you are such an inspiration. I hope to have the honor of meeting you in person one day, and getting your autograph! pic.twitter.com/y5RUl95DSC — Dude Raider (@TheDudeRaider) March 27, 2023

Others shared the same encouragement towards the individual looking for help, whilst others felt the pep talk rub off on them.

I’m rooting for you too! You’ve got this! — Rob (@The_Real_Klaatu) March 27, 2023

Starting my routine literally right now. Time to kick things up. — Gordon (@gord93) March 27, 2023

Of course, we all already knew that Arnold’s a great guy. Despite being 75 years of age, the actor and former governor of California still regularly goes to the gym, so he definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to self motivation.