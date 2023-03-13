As Jamie Lee Curtis takes home her first Oscar, Marvel moves right back to square one

After decades in the industry, Jamie Lee Curtis has finally achieved one of the highest honors any actress can: she finally added an Academy Award to her collection of awards.

While this is a huge moment in Curtis’ career, the win means bad news for Marvel and superhero cinema in general. Angela Bassett, nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was poised to net the Marvel Studios their first Academy Award in an acting category, and now the studio is back to square one.

Congratulations to #EverythingEverywhereAllatOnce’s Jamie Lee Curtis for winning Best Supporting Actress at the #Oscars: https://t.co/bznAYTPDqM pic.twitter.com/2HFMhiSdbm — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 13, 2023

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress was awarded to Curtis for her role in the breakout 2022 hit Everything Everywhere all at Once. In 2023, this beloved multiverse film has been the darling of the awards season. Curtis also scored a win at the SAG awards earlier this year for her role and many of her co-stars have netted their own wins.

Like Curtis, Bassett would have taken home her first Oscar should she have won in the category. As you’d expect, many film fans have taken to social media calling the loss a robbery while championing Bassett’s outstanding performance in the Black Panther sequel.

Jaime Lee Curtis????? Over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu??? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yp7odMPJ77 — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) March 13, 2023

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY Daisybilly Lover & Aria bday celebrator (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett was absolutely stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



That performance was worthy of an Oscar, and incredibly worthy of being the first MCU performance to win an Oscar. ❤️



#Oscar #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/t6yY3fR1nf — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) March 13, 2023

THE ACADEMY AWARDS PLAYED IN HER FACE.



ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/McMJQQaFuL — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

Celebrating alongside Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once costar Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actor. With two awards down, it still looks to be a big night for the film and its cast as it is tipped to win the big one, Best Picture.

As usual, this category is stacked with the biggest movies of the past year, so it will be no easy task to come out on top. However, if past awards shows is anything to gauge from, Everything Everywhere All at Once is in a great position to win it all.