As Jamie Lee Curtis takes home her first Oscar, Marvel moves right back to square one
After decades in the industry, Jamie Lee Curtis has finally achieved one of the highest honors any actress can: she finally added an Academy Award to her collection of awards.
While this is a huge moment in Curtis’ career, the win means bad news for Marvel and superhero cinema in general. Angela Bassett, nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was poised to net the Marvel Studios their first Academy Award in an acting category, and now the studio is back to square one.
The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress was awarded to Curtis for her role in the breakout 2022 hit Everything Everywhere all at Once. In 2023, this beloved multiverse film has been the darling of the awards season. Curtis also scored a win at the SAG awards earlier this year for her role and many of her co-stars have netted their own wins.
Like Curtis, Bassett would have taken home her first Oscar should she have won in the category. As you’d expect, many film fans have taken to social media calling the loss a robbery while championing Bassett’s outstanding performance in the Black Panther sequel.
Celebrating alongside Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once costar Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actor. With two awards down, it still looks to be a big night for the film and its cast as it is tipped to win the big one, Best Picture.
As usual, this category is stacked with the biggest movies of the past year, so it will be no easy task to come out on top. However, if past awards shows is anything to gauge from, Everything Everywhere All at Once is in a great position to win it all.