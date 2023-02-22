As the Oscars approach, Will Smith pokes fun at last year’s fiasco on TikTok

It seems like only a few weeks ago that Will Smith absolutely torched his once impeccable public image in one fell slap, but alas, we’re only around three weeks away from the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony.

As part of his ongoing effort to repair his public standing, Smith has taken to TikTok to make light of the infamous kerfuffle which went down between him and Chris Rock at last year’s ceremony. However you may feel about him, we have to admit that the Emancipation star got at the very least a nose laugh out of us with this duet.

Smith doesn’t utter a single word in the entire 40 second clip, instead sitting and nodding along as @missmoneyworking explains her far-fetched thesis around the ability to ask any inanimate object about what it thinks of you. Perhaps it’s out of context, maybe it’s bonkers, who knows, but that’s not the important part – Smith’s response is what we came here for:

Despite the humorous clip, now that all parties have the benefit of hindsight, the Academy recently admitted that it didn’t respond to the incident swiftly or severely enough, and it has learned from the incident moving forward.

Smith, meanwhile, also recently made a pledge to clean up his act, and as part of his comeback, has revealed his involvement in a sequel that perhaps nobody asked for, but may be cause for excitement for some.