Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above

Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation.

Bad Boys for Life was both the best-reviewed and highest-grossing of the three buddy cop blockbusters, so diving back into a proven property that should theoretically rack up big bucks at the box office was always going to be one of his first ports of call in the aftermath of the Academy Awards incident that shocked the world.

We’ve seen a lot of people in Hollywood do a lot worse and still survive, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Oscar winner is going to enjoy an easy ride back to the top. He’s apologized and addressed the infamous Chris Rock situation several times over already, but based on his Instagram, perhaps Smith is being inspired by a higher power to get his professional affairs in order.

It might be too late to “straighten up” in the eyes of many, but the easiest way to get the public back onboard is to avoid any more controversies and deliver some top quality cinematic adventures to give them renewed excitement over what comes next. Bad Boys 4 could very possibly be that title, even if Smith has missed out on at least a couple of projects after the lowest point of his career.

Maybe he could have a word with James Gunn, and see if there’s a place for Deadshot in the reinvigorated DCU.