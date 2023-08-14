Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisner welcome first child

The couple has been characteristically quiet about the new arrival.

Ashley Olsen just welcomed a bundle of joy into the world. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering which Olsen Ashley actually is. She’s one of the twins from the ’90s sitcom Full House, and sister to Elizabeth Olsen, better known as Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

There was a time there when Ashley and her sister Mary-Kate were an incredibly popular commodity, but then they grew up. Happens to us all. TMZ is reporting that Ashley and her husband Louis Eisner welcomed son Otto “a few months ago” in New York.

Ashley has yet to comment on the new addition to the family, but sources close to her say that the family is “ecstatic” over their son. The couple is notoriously private, and have only been seen in public a few times.

The couple married in Late December in Los Angeles. Ashley, 37, has been with her husband since 2017. She and her sister told i-D that the couple’s privacy was by design.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” they said. The sisters moved away from the fame machine in later years to work on their fashion empire. That discretion, Ashley said, seeps into their work.

“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”

Ashley also said working with her twin sister has its benefits as well.

“We like working together and we like having that dialogue. Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on. And managing design is one thing and then also running the business side is another and I think you have a lot of decisions to make.”

We’ll keep you posted if and when Ashley comments on the birth of her son.