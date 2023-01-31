Ashton Kutcher shares his fiery reaction to Demi Moore’s memoir

Initially, Ashton Kutcher kept quiet when his ex — Demi Moore — released a memoir back in 2019. Now, not so much.

Moore — who was married to Kutcher from 2005-2013 — revealed in her biography Inside Out that she and her then-hubby had mutliple threesomes and also accused Kutcher of destroying her sobriety, explaining that she began drinking again because Ashton, despite knowing of Demi’s struggles, would often casually drink a glass of wine in front of her. She also detailed an affair he had while they were married, something the press had reported several years earlier.

Ashton expressed his frustration today in an interview with Esquire, apparently annoyed by the book’s content and the timing of its release. When the book came out, Kutcher and Mila Kunis had already been married for four years. Kutcher explains, “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila and my life and my family.”

To say Kutcher was annoyed at what Demi revealed in her memoir is an understatement but, despite still having a relationship with her grown children, it’s unclear if Demi gave a forewarning of any kind to Ashton about the contents of the book. One would assume not, considering Kutcher’s reaction.

“I was fu**ing pissed!” Kutcher said.

He was also upset with the paparazzi the day after the book’s release, explaining, “The next day, they (the paparazzi) are at my kid’s school,” he then hesitated before continuing, however. Not wanting to dive further into his frustration of the 2019 memoir and the negative attention it brought to him and his family, Ashton stopped himself by saying, “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm.”

Demi Moore detailed in her memoir that opening herself up to threesomes at Ashton’s request ultimately led to him cheating on her. She wrote, “I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

When Ashton allegedly cheated on her, Demi blamed herself then explained, “Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done.”

Kutcher said today about their divorce, “It’s humiliating and embarrassing. You own the sh** and you go forward.”

He also expressed how the marriage ending hit him hard. He explained that it took “fu**ing tons” of work just to accept that his marriage had failed, adding, “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce.”

