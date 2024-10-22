‘At least he didn’t spit’: King Charles left startled after he learns the hard way the one thing you should never do when meeting an alpaca

In what might be the most memorable moment of his Australian tour, King Charles received an unexpected greeting from a formally dressed alpaca. The monarch, currently on a shortened six-day tour following his recent cancer diagnosis, was visiting Canberra when he encountered Hephner, a nine-year-old alpaca decked out in full regal attire – complete with a suit, bow tie, and golden crown.

Recommended Videos

The amusing interaction, captured on video by Ducan Stone and shared on X, shows the King gently stroking the animal’s nose. What happened next caught both the royal and onlookers by surprise – Hephner let out a hearty sneeze directly onto the monarch’s arm.

The moment between King Charles and an alpaca that recently went viral

King Charles was met not with a bow, but a sneeze, when he was greeted by his fluffiest fan Hephner the alpaca.



The King was today in Canberra as part of a five-day visit to Australia.



Read more:https://t.co/XEBy02d4kO pic.twitter.com/zhJZQxYLMa — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 21, 2024

“At least he didn’t spit,” said Robert Fletcher, Hephner’s owner, who had waited patiently with his four-legged companion among the thousand-strong crowd of royal supporters. Fletcher, who proudly declared the meeting as “one king meets another king,” is well-known in the Canberra region for his charitable work with Hephner, who serves as a support animal for various charities and nursing homes.

The light-hearted moment provided some welcome comedic relief during what has been a challenging period for the Royal Family. The King’s current tour marks his first major international engagement since his cancer diagnosis in February, which had previously forced him to step back from public duties.

Despite Canberra’s reputation for republican sentiment, crowds turned out in force to welcome the monarch during his 30-minute walkabout. However, the day wasn’t without its political undertones. Later, an Australian senator disrupted proceedings with anti-colonial slogans, including: “You are not my King.” The monarch also engaged in meaningful discussions with Aboriginal elders about sovereignty and representation.

A cheeky pet alpaca named Hefner has sneezed on King Charles. The woolly mammal and his owner came face-to-face with the monarch during the King's visit to Canberra. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/5SsR8OmTl9 — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 21, 2024

This latest tour comes at a particularly significant time for the King, representing his first visit to Australia since his coronation in May 2023. Sources close to the palace suggest the monarch is determined to ensure the tour’s success, despite potential distractions from other royal-related news.

Notably, this tour coincides with Prince Harry’s paperback release of Spare, though palace insiders indicate the King is focused solely on his royal duties. “It’s so insignificant to them at this point and they’ve got much bigger things to focus on,” one source revealed.

The timing of major royal announcements has historically been a point of contention within the family. In 2016, a similar situation arose when Harry’s first public statement about Meghan Markle overshadowed then-Prince Charles’s diplomatic visit to Bahrain. This latest tour, however, seems to be generating its own memorable moments – thanks in no small part to a well-dressed alpaca with impeccable, if slightly messy, timing.

The alpaca incident, while brief, has already become one of the tour’s most shared moments online, with the public enjoying the King’s good-humored response to his unexpected encounter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy