Authorities release autopsy results of late rapper Takeoff

Authorities are releasing new information related to the shooting death of the late rapper Takeoff, of Migos fame, including the official cause of death, the progress police are making in the investigation, and the moment-to-moment account that they have so far of the shooting which occurred on Tuesday.

Takeoff’s cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the results of an autopsy conducted at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, the Associated Press reported. What’s more, police also announced they’re seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for what they are categorizing as a homicide, which was a shooting that apparently unfolded outside a private party outside a Houston bowling alley.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday due to “penetrating gunshot wounds of the head and torso into the arms,” authorities said.

When the gunfire exploded outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling, many of those in attendance of the private party apparently fled, authorities said. Now, investigators said they want to talk to the 40 or so people who went to the party.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner indicated they are looking for two people who were thought to have discharged firearms. While Takeoff was mortally wounded, the two others who were hit by gunfire at the time sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were privately transported to hospitals, Finner added.

Finner also said the “well respected” Takeoff is not suspected of being “involved in anything criminal at the time.”

The earliest reports about Takeoff’s death had indicated it was from a gunshot wound, which was later confirmed by the management of his band, Migos. However, the recent statement by authorities does shed new light on the situation and represents the police’s first public comments on the matter.

Takeoff made up one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap trio, along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.