‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ star Gordon Cormier’s age, confirmed

Gordon Cormier could soon become one of the most famous young actors working today if Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is successful. Most might not recognize his name yet, but everything points towards that scenario changing in 2024.

Recommended Videos

The young actor will star as Aang, the famous last air nomad on the planet from the much-beloved animated series of the same name. A lot of eyes will be tuned in to see if this adaptation finally does justice to the phenomenon that grew from the mid to late aughts, and still lives on today. The first attempt to bring the show to the world of live-action in the form of the 2010 film The Last Airbender eventually gained a reputation as one of the worst films ever made. The pressure is definitely on for Netflix, and Cormier by association.

How old is Gordon Cormier?

Gordon Cormier was only 12 when he filmed Avatar: The Last Airbender, the same age as the show’s protagonist. In 2024, he is 14. He was born on October 8, 2009, in Vancouver, Canada, to Canadian dad Gordon and Filipino mom Genalyn Cormier.

Before bringing Aang to life, Cormier was stealing scenes as little Joe in the Stephen King adaptation The Stand — a role that effectively kick-started his acting career after smaller stints elsewhere on television since the age of 9. The 14-year-old is an admitted fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a skate enthusiast, and trained in Taekwondo for three years.

You can see Cormier take on Aang’s journey to become the Avatar when Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix on Feb. 22, 2024.