In an unexpected development, Netflix’s reboot of one of the worst movies of the 21st Century is being greeted with genuine excitement

We're a long way away from finding out if it lives up to the hype.

If there is a positive in rebooting an adaptation that’s deservedly deemed as one of the worst movies of the century, then it’s got to be in the fact things can’t possible get any worse… or so you’d hope. Even if Netflix delivers an episodic abomination, then, the streaming service’s spin on Avatar: The Last Airbender is nigh-on guaranteed to be vastly superior to M. Night Shyamalan’s abomination.

It isn’t set to be an inexpensive endeavor, either; if the incoming live-action One Piece is estimated to have set the company back an estimated $18 million per episode, then it’s reasonable to imagine that The Last Airbender will be just as costly, if not even more so given that the effects artists are going to be working overtime to ensure the various backdrops and abilities are done justice.

via Netflix

Having confirmed a 2024 debut, the show’s official social media handle revealed just how far along the process Avatar is, with the orchestral score currently in the midst of being recorded.

Open a new chapter… Synchron Stage Orchestra and Choir bringing Avatar: The Last Airbender’s score to life. pic.twitter.com/jYOwd3JrMm — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@netflix_avatar) August 21, 2023

In the majority of cases, Netflix dropping details on a new original fantasy or hotly-anticipated episodic exclusive is greeted with something that exists between skepticism and derision, which is entirely fair given its reputation for underwhelming end products and rampant cancellations. And yet, The Last Airbender is actually generating genuine excitement for a change.

And it only gets more epic from here — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@netflix_avatar) August 21, 2023

THIS IS EVERYTHING TO ME — abby 🌺 misses carlos 🫶🏻 (@abltgal) August 21, 2023

Wow amazing — Deuce (@NAsafoAdjei) August 22, 2023

Omg 😍 — Soul🌌🌙 (48 days until Loki S.2!) (@Obscurialmind) August 21, 2023

Will it live up to the sky-high expectations? Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before we find that out, but the pressure is on for The Last Airbender to deliver the goods, because exceeding Shyamalan isn’t exactly hard.