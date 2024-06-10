Bad Bunny and Kiarita wardrobe malfunction on stage
via TikTok / @KiaritaMatrix
Category:
Celebrities

Bad Bunny’s naughty wardrobe malfunction with backup dancer got awkward fast

RIP, Kiara’s dance tights, and our equilibrium!
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 02:39 pm

Many of us have experienced embarrassing wardrobe moments, but Bad Bunny just went through a very awkward and public wardrobe malfunction on stage. It didn’t happen only to him, either, as it put him in a naughty position with one of the backup dancers.

Recommended Videos

Bad Bunny is one of the most celebrated Latin singers, and his songs draw millions and millions of listeners. The Puerto Rican singer also has good things going on for him in his personal life, as he is dating a very popular model: Kendall Jenner. The two of them had an on-and-off situation for a while, and the most recent update is that they’re back together.

Bad Bunny’s crazy moves ripped one of the backup dancer’s tights

@kiaritamatrix

#kiaritamatrix #perronegro #choliseo #badbunny #dance

♬ original sound – Kiarita


During a concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny and one of his backup performers, Kiara Yamilette Rodríguez Saldívar, got caught in a compromising position. While he performed his song “Perro Negro,” Kiara twerked against the singer, and the back of her tights got stuck to the front of his pants. The two of them struggled to untangle, leading to a pretty uncomfortable moment. Bad Bunny seemed irritated by the mishap, throwing his hands in the air as he couldn’t get away. However, he smiled a few seconds later as he walked away and continued performing, as seen in a different video on TikTok.

@darielv98

Kiarita’s tights get stuck while dancing on Bad Bunny #badbunny #mostwantedtour #coliseodepuertorico #coliseopr

♬ original sound – Dariel

Kiara, on the other hand, seemed to shake it off easily. The dancer laughed it off on social media, releasing a short clip of the incident, and adding a picture of her ripped tights. She wrote on top of the photo, “RIP dance tights.” The two continued working together for a different concert the next day, this time, with no awkward wardrobe malfunctions. “See you tonight PR,” Kiara wrote on Instagram Stories before the next show, “with new stockings obviously.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke?
Ronnie Radke
Ronnie Radke
Ronnie Radke
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘Challenge’ champion Devin Walker dating?
Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker posing together in an Instagram photo
Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker posing together in an Instagram photo
Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker posing together in an Instagram photo
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Are ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘Challenge’ champion Devin Walker dating?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Steven Adler?
Steven Adler is seen on November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Adler is seen on November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Adler is seen on November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Steven Adler?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Senile uncle at the dinner table’: Stephen King unpacks Donald Trump’s unintelligible rant about electricity and sharks
Donald Trump Stephen King Getty
Donald Trump Stephen King Getty
Donald Trump Stephen King Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Senile uncle at the dinner table’: Stephen King unpacks Donald Trump’s unintelligible rant about electricity and sharks
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke?
Ronnie Radke
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘Challenge’ champion Devin Walker dating?
Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker posing together in an Instagram photo
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Are ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘Challenge’ champion Devin Walker dating?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Steven Adler?
Steven Adler is seen on November 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Steven Adler?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Senile uncle at the dinner table’: Stephen King unpacks Donald Trump’s unintelligible rant about electricity and sharks
Donald Trump Stephen King Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Senile uncle at the dinner table’: Stephen King unpacks Donald Trump’s unintelligible rant about electricity and sharks
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 10, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.