‘Baddies’: How old is Tesehki?

There are too many wonderful reasons why you should be curling up on your sofa to watch Zeus Network’s raucous reality show Baddies — seriously, if you aren’t already, start doing it now, it’s car crash television at its insane best — and feisty cast member Latifa “Tesehki” Malone is one of them.

The R&B singer from Baltimore, Maryland, has provided her fair share of wild entertainment on the series, appearing in several of its iterations, including Baddies East Auditions, Baddies Caribbean Auditions, Baddies East, and Baddies Caribbean.

For those not in the know, the concept of Baddies is simple. A group of hotheaded women get sent to live together while they organize and host a series of promotional events. The dynamics are set up for them to clash, and they do — sometimes verbally, but more often than not by hitting each other repeatedly in the face. It’s crazy.

In her various appearances, Tesehki has feuded with judge Natalie Nunn, fellow cast members Marsh, Janet, Scarface, and Jelly Bean, and even her younger sister, Chrisean Rock. It’s almost like conflicts automatically flare up whenever she enters a room.

Fans of the show have raised many questions about Tesehki, one of which is how old she is. We can answer that one.

Tesehki’s age confirmed

Image via Tesehki/Instagram

According to Famous Birthdays, Latifa “Tesehki” Malone was born on May 22, 1995, making her 29 years old.

Tesehki has been posting content online since 2014, and you can follow her on her Instagram and X accounts. She has 1.8 million followers on the former and over 42,000 on the latter. She regularly posts selfies (pictures and videos), information about her schedule and tour dates, and random thoughts about the world.

