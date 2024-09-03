Image Credit: Disney
Etheria "Scarface" Ruffin
Image via @scarface_et/X
How old is Scarface from ‘Baddies?’

But we still don't know why she's called Scarface!
Kevin Stewart
Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:06 am

“Scarface” is the somewhat intimidating (and, for the record, publicly unexplained) nickname of Etheria Ruffin, a spirited and uniquely styled social media personality from Los Angeles, California. Scarface currently stars on the Zeus Network’s raucous reality television series Baddies.

The premise of Baddies is that a group of women, all with big personalities, are forced to live together while arranging and hosting several promotional events. The volatile environment regularly results in conflict, both verbal and physical in nature.

Having originally appeared on the unrelated but similarly-named reality show South Central Baddies on the streaming platform NowThatsTV, Scarface has now appeared on several iterations of the popular Zeus Network franchise, including Baddies West Auditions, Baddies East Auditions, Baddies East as a main cast member, and the most recent season, Baddies Caribbean, as a guest.

She’s proven to be an entertaining cast member, getting into altercations with several fellow cast members, including Tee, Biggie, Natalie, Tesehki, Sapphire, Mariahlynn, Ahna Mac, and her former friend Rollie on the various shows. When Scarface is around, ructions and quarrels are almost guaranteed. But how old is the hotheaded star?

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin’s age confirmed

According to Famous Birthdays, Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin was born on Sep. 9, 1998, making her 25 years old (26 next week at the time of writing).

You can follow Scarface on her Instagram, TikTok, and X accounts. There, followers can expect to see her thoughts, dance clips, selfie videos and images, and vlog-style content. Her Instagram currently has 384,000 followers, her TikTok has just over 26,000, and her X has around 4,700.

