Biggie from ‘Baddies’s real name, confirmed

Born on Sep. 12, 1996, in Providence, Rhode Island, Biggie is the nickname of a 27-year-old cast member on the ongoing season five of Baddies (the full title of which is Baddies Caribbean).

Recommended Videos

Baddies is a reality show and a spiritual successor to the former Oxygen series Bad Girls Club (2006-2017), which has been shown on the Zeus Network since 2021. It follows a group of women living together while arranging and hosting a series of events and the subsequent interactions between them, which often include conflicts of both a physical and verbal nature.

Biggie is an event planner and social media influencer (she has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 130,000 followers on X) who began posting content on Instagram in 2013 and on Twitter in 2009. Her Baddies career has also seen her star in seasons three and four of the show, titled Baddies West and Baddies East, respectively, having initially appeared on Baddies West Auditions.

During her time on Baddies, she clashed with several fellow cast members, including Stunna Girl on Baddies West and Jela on the most recent series, after Biggie threatened to slap the latter online. She has also formed alliances with others on Baddies West, like Tommie Lee and Rollie Pollie.

But do we know Biggie’s real name?

What is Biggie’s real name?

As per several online publications, including Just Jared, Biggie’s real name is Damerlin Baez.

If you wish to do so, you can follow Damerlin “Biggie” Baez on her Instagram and X profiles, where drama is always afoot.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy