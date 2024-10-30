‘Bae why you wearing black bar censor’: Lili Reinhart’s glamorous dress has received mixed reactions from fans

Lili Reinhart is an undeniably beautiful woman, and when she attends prestigious events, she makes an effort with her clothing. However, the reactions to her latest dress, which she wore to the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton earlier this month, has fans divided: did she look great, or was this outfit meme-worthy?

Recommended Videos

Reinhart posted several pictures of her outfit on Instagram to share with her 25.1 million followers. We think she looked stunning in the black midi dress designed by Max Mara (a brand she has a connection with, as she was previously named the Max Mara Face of the Future). She opted for classic makeup and a simple updo, completed her look with diamond stud earrings, and ditched the necklaces to draw attention to her neckline and not overwhelm the detail of her dress. The result was elegant and effortless.

Lili Reinhart’s elegant midi dress has not won over everyone

It’s likely safe to assume the Riverdale actress also thought she pulled off the look because she posted about it and highlighted the importance of the event with her caption. “Another inspiring evening with @womeninfilmla. Thank you for having me and continuing to uplift and champion women in this industry,” she wrote. She also used the post to celebrate the event’s honorees, including veteran actress Kate Winslet, whom she described as having “eternal wisdom.”

The post’s comment section shows fans are divided on whether they like Reinhart’s outfit. “You looked beautiful as always,” a comment reads. “You’re an angel, inside and out,” another shared. But not everyone agreed that this dress was a win. “First thought that pic look censored but love it,” a fan shared, and they are not alone in thinking that the top of the dress closely resembles a censor bar. “Bae why you wearing black bar censor,” another person wrote.

Reinhart has made more daring fashion choices, including wearing a plunging black gown to an Armani Beauty event and a sequined see-through dress to support her friend and former costar Madelaine Petsch at The Strangers: Chapter 1 premiere. But we think this was an incredible choice for an event celebrating women — she gets a massive thumbs up from us. Over the years, Reinhart has delivered many memorable style moments. We are often blown away by her ability to find looks that make a statement but also perfectly complement her figure.

She has worked with stylists Brit and Kara Elkin and has been dressed by some of the fashion industry’s most sought-after brands. She has also partnered with high-street labels to create memorable campaigns, such as becoming the face of H&M’s studio collection in 2018.

There is no denying the actress has an eye for what works and what doesn’t, but in an interview with Who What Wear, she also complimented her stylists on helping her achieve her fashion goals. “It’s kind of like when you finally find the right fit. You’re like damn, I’m excited,” she said. “I have definitely formed or am on my way to forming my style.”

Another topic Reinhart is passionate about is makeup, and she has been known to often create her own makeup looks, on set and off. “It stemmed from me having some bad experiences with makeup artists. I became paranoid and scared. And no one knows your face better than yourself,” she told Elle Canada in 2020. “I’m not the best at it, but I know my face and what works. The head of makeup for Riverdale is super. She’s totally cool with letting me do my own makeup. It’s therapeutic.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy