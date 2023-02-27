Behave yourselves, because Michael B. Jordan is an underwear model now

Be still our beating hearts! We tried to devise a clever warning or an NSFW note that would prepare you for what will soon transpire, but we quickly realized — there’s no stopping the very natural response to seeing Michael B. Jordan‘s latest Instagram post with Calvin Klein.

It should surprise absolutely no one that becoming familiar with Jordan’s physique was on everyone’s bingo card for 2023. After all, he is starring alongside the talented (and beautifully jacked) Jonathan Majors for Creed III. To portray world-renowned boxers, you’ve got to be in pique physical condition — and both Jordan and Majors have become living and breathing works of art, so it’s no surprise that Jordan was picked up as a Calvin Klein underwear model. That’s right, grab your spritz bottles, you Blanche Devereauxs, because it’s going to get hot in here.

It’s all smolders, bedroom eyes, and perfectly sculpted muscles in the preview of Jordan’s ad for the label. The latest campaign for Calvin Klein comes just days before the debut of the highly anticipated Creed III – slated to hit theaters on March 3 to audiences prepared to watch what’s being billed as the best film in the trilogy. “Calvins or nothing” is the tagline, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled that Jordan is Calvin Klein’s newest underwear model.

In fact, it’s as clever a marketing strategy as the recent TV spot for Creed III telling audiences to get their boyfriends into the theater by inviting them to a boxing movie. You know – the one where a shirtless Jordan and Majors have several seconds of zoomed-in shots of their perfected bodies. Sex sells — and no one can deny the sex appeal of Jordan — just look at the next set of images Calvin Klein teased on their Instagram account; we’ll wait for you to grab that tall glass of ice water, you’re going to need it.

In a good bit of news, there are clearly more images that the brand intends to drop over the coming days, and we recommend ensuring your hydration ahead of time. With Jordan’s newest accolade as an underwear model and the premiere of Creed III happening in the same week, we anticipate seeing a spike in thirst levels everywhere, and rightfully so.

Here’s to Michael B. Jordan, Calvin Klein, and Creed III — Jordan is doing the hard work, and we’re enjoying all of the fruits of that labor.