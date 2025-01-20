Believe it or not, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got praised for putting themselves ‘in the spotlight’ amid LA fires controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rarely far from the spotlight. In fact, it seems like there’s never a day in the U.K. where the former royal couple aren’t making headlines for one reason or another. But despite coverage of the Sussexes being negative more often than not, a friend of the family has praised Harry and Meghan for choosing to be in the spotlight.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, 55, considers the Sussexes to be close “friends” and has praised the pair for stepping up to offer support to families in need in the wake of the wildfires that struck LA (which still threaten to cause more damage even now). Harry and Meghan recently paid a visit to the Pasadena food bank where they were pictured talking with victims, meeting the mayor, and hugging Andrés.

José’s comments contrast with what a lot of royal commentators from the U.K. have been saying about the Sussex family’s appearances in LA. Last week Meghan was criticized for seemingly turning the tragedy into a publicity stunt. More detractors came out of the woodwork to shame her for her kindhearted gesture with some labelling her a “disaster tourist.”

Harry and Meghan’s friend praises their decision to step into the spotlight

Regardless of what the U.K. media thinks of them, their friend José has nothing but good things to say.

“I know they are in the spotlight – not in America, but in Britain – and what I can tell you from what I know is that they don’t have to, but they decide to do it.”

He went on to say that it was “amazing” that they showed up and that the couple were going around listening to people and offering hugs. They have also offered to house friends displaced by the fires in their Montecito mansion. Andrés applauded all the celebrities who volunteered to help those affected by the wildfires, “I think anybody that does anything, celebrity or not, only they will always forever get my applause and my recognition.”

Clearly, as far as José’s concerned, Harry and Meghan should be commended for offering to help when they didn’t have to – it’s as simple as that. But that’s not the way it’s being seen across the pond. The spotlight shining on the couple from the U.K. has been trained on them for a long time, and that light has scorched their reputation beyond repair. The royal deserters almost never receive praise or sympathy from the British tabloids – which is exactly why royal commentators see their voluntary work as a self-serving publicity stunt.

So who is in the right in this situation? José (who may be a little biased due to being friends with Harry and Meghan) or the U.K. media (who may also be biased due to years of exclusively dunking on the couple every chance they get)? We can’t say what their motivations were for sure, but what we can say is that the Sussexes receive nothing but outrage from the U.K. whenever they step into that spotlight, so perhaps it would be best to take a step back for now.

