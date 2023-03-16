Ben Affleck breaks silence on why he was busy channeling Bruce Wayne at the Grammys

Many actors have been shown the gate since James Gunn assumed the helm of DC films and every one of them has responded to being dumped by the DCU in their own way, which included Ben Affleck turning into another classic Sadfleck meme at the 2023 Grammys. Looking out of place and having an expression that practically screamed that he would like to be anywhere but at the event, the actor soon became a trending topic, which only gained traction after Jennifer Lopez was seen scolding him. But the actor has finally reassured the masses that he had a good time at the Grammys and his and Lopez’s interaction was just a “husband and wife” thing. So, why the long face, Affleck?

In a recent chat with the Hollywood Reporter, upon being questioned whether he was bothered by the “Ben Affleck having a bad time at the Grammys” meme, the actor stressed he had a “good time” at the event. And contrary to popular belief, he attended the award ceremony voluntarily as he thought “there’ll be good music. It might be fun,” and not because Lopez forced him.

As for Lopez scolding him during the Grammys, it was all because Trevor Noah was approaching them and Affleck planned to leave J-Lo alone to deal with whatever jokes the Grammy host had up his sleeves.

“I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f**king not leave.’ That’s a husband and wife thing.”

Well, that solves the “what did Lopez say to Affleck?” puzzle, but doesn’t really explain the dejected expression that remained on the actor’s face throughout the evening and instantly triggered the internet’s collective imagination. And in case you didn’t notice, the actor didn’t really properly articulate what he thinks about becoming the fodder for memes. But given the real bomb he dropped during the interview and the fact he is the on-and-off subject of viral memes, him not so subtly side-stepping the question might raise many eyebrows.