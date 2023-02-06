James Gunn manages to escape the blame for Ben Affleck’s tragic night at the Grammys

One of the biggest talking points coming out of last night’s Grammy Awards had absolutely nothing to do with the music or the winners, but everything to do with another instant Ben Affleck meme.

The outgoing Batman looked like the unhappiest man on the planet for the entire evening, giving off the distinct vibes of somebody who was dragged along to a function they never planned on attending at the behest of their wife. Of course, when said spouse happens to be Jennifer Lopez, the galas are a bit glitzier, more glamorous, and broadcast to an audience of millions.

via Warner Bros.

To make things even more hilarious, Affleck was sat at the same table as fellow DCU exile Dwayne Johnson, leaving fans desperate to know whether or not they discussed the comings and goings to have defined Gunn and Peter Safran’s short tenure at the helm of DC Studios.

If you’ve been on the internet, then you’ll already be aware that the Guardians of the Galaxy director gets blamed for most things that generated headlines regarding the troubled superhero series, but so far nobody seems to be pinpointing him as the reason behind Affleck’s utterly disconsolate facial expression.

That’s not to say that it won’t happen eventually, but maybe it’s a sign that the trolls are finally beginning to mellow out. Either that, or they didn’t watch the Grammys at all. We’ll be curious to see how Lopez fares if she gets carted along to one of her husband’s preferred social outings, should he opt to return the favor.