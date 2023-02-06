Dwayne Johnson sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys with a DCU-shaped elephant in the room

Ben Affleck was transformed into yet another meme last night at the Grammy Awards, with the two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer looking so displeased to be there that many fans were convinced he actually went in character as Bruce Wayne, and not Jennifer Lopez’s husband.

Even more intriguing was the person he ended up being seated next to at the ceremony, though, with Affleck and Lopez sharing a table with none other than Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian. As you can probably guess, DCU diehards would have loved to be a fly on the wall for their conversations, especially with both being shuffled towards the exit by James Gunn.

Just noticed Ben Affleck is sitting next to Dwayne Johnson at the #Grammys2023. Wonder if they'll share stories about having DC films that failed to live up to expectations. — RP alt (@RP360alt) February 6, 2023

All pensive Ben Affleck wanted, was to meet Dwayne Johnson. #Grammys2023 — Voiceover Vegan (@VOvegan) February 6, 2023

The Rock and Ben Affleck sitting in the front like they not Batman and Black Adam. 😂😂😂😂 — Dante Moore (@iamdantemoore) February 6, 2023

Sorry but the fact that The Rock & Ben Affleck are at the same table is hilarious to me — Sara Kay (@BitterCoffee_) February 6, 2023

100% can hear The Rock telling Ben Affleck to lighten up. https://t.co/30gltsdCkr — Kathleen Schmidt (@KathMSchmidt) February 6, 2023

Of course, the major difference is that Affleck made multiple appearances as the franchise’s canonical Batman, and he’s still got one more to go when The Flash comes to theaters this summer. In addition, Gunn has outlined several times over already that he’s hoping the Argo and Gone Baby Gone architect will direct one of the many projects coming down the pipeline.

On the other hand, Johnson was kicked out after Black Adam disappointed at the box office, leaving his plans for changing the hierarchy of power in tatters. Then again, maybe the A-list duo didn’t discuss DC at all, but you’ve got to think it would have come up at least once given their respective ties to the shared superhero saga.

Imagining Affleck roasting The Rock for Black Adam‘s failure is a fascinating thing to envision, even if we get the feeling from looking at the outgoing Bruce Wayne’s face that he wasn’t there for a good time.