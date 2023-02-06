Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne

If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken.

Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been.

Having become a figure of fun on the internet several times over for either falling asleep, looking decidedly miserable, or often one being followed by the other in no particular order, the two-time Academy Award winner was trending again last night for the sole reason he looked as though he wanted to be anywhere other than the Grammys.

Doing what the internet does best, the actor actually ended up coming in for praise after it was decreed that he was merely in character as Bruce Wayne, who also happens to be a rich dude with a severe distaste for public functions.

Let’s give @BenAffleck a break at the Grammys. He’s probably in the middle of filming Batman, and being the actor he is, stays in character. #brucewayneisatthegrammys let’s gooooo!!! — John “KONG” Coumoundouros (@pistons_eq_man) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck giving batman press tour energy #Grammys pic.twitter.com/cFkBY9fjKB — G (@lnofone) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck look like he still in character for Batman 😂 #GRAMMYs — Dashius Clay (@DashiusClay) February 6, 2023

that’s not Ben Affleck, that’s Bruce Wayne #GRAMMYs — kara (@KaralynScott) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck in the crowd looking like angry Bruce Wayne — wesmanchild (@wesmanchild) February 6, 2023

Affleck going method is certainly an imaginative way to try and obscure the fact the Grammys clearly isn’t his scene, but there’s a distinct possibility you’re going to end up securing an invite to any music-related awards show when your wife happens to be Jennifer Lopez, even if he did a terrible job at trying to hide his obvious disdain.