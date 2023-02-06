This year’s Grammys have been filled with energy, firsts, and so much music. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for former DCU star Ben Affleck as keen-eyed viewers at home noticed how uninterested he looked at this year’s award show. Maybe that’s why he was cast to play Batman — maybe he’s just in a broody mood all the time.

The actor was roasted on Twitter after he was seen just swaying left and right during Stevie Wonder‘s Grammy performance. Fans described him as “someone being dragged to his wife’s work party” when he’s just standing around while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was enjoying herself for the night. Come on man, couldn’t you at least look a bit excited, especially with cameras everywhere capturing every moment?

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

This must be embarrassing for J-Lo. There she is, just supporting the industry and having the time of her life. Meanwhile, her husband was just not having it. He could have at least tried to look excited, especially during the biggest music nights of the year. Instead, his bored stature will forever be immortalized on the internet.

us: enjoying some of the best music motown has put out.



ben affleck: pic.twitter.com/qQm274YVye — aaron. (@theaaronwash) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck slays at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/eZASvUdgpD — Vulture (@vulture) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck doing the Ben Affleck meme again. #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/xDlul2r40T — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) February 6, 2023

In contrast, Taylor Swift was seen clapping and dancing during the various performances that occurred during the event. At least she knows what to do when there’s a party.

Stevie Wonder, who was joined onstage by Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, is just one of many artists that performed during the Grammys. Other artists that have also performed during this year’s event are Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny.

The Grammys are currently live right now on PBS and Paramount Plus.