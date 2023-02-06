Ben Affleck becomes ‘Boredfleck’ after he’s less than enthused at the Grammys
This year’s Grammys have been filled with energy, firsts, and so much music. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for former DCU star Ben Affleck as keen-eyed viewers at home noticed how uninterested he looked at this year’s award show. Maybe that’s why he was cast to play Batman — maybe he’s just in a broody mood all the time.
The actor was roasted on Twitter after he was seen just swaying left and right during Stevie Wonder‘s Grammy performance. Fans described him as “someone being dragged to his wife’s work party” when he’s just standing around while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was enjoying herself for the night. Come on man, couldn’t you at least look a bit excited, especially with cameras everywhere capturing every moment?
This must be embarrassing for J-Lo. There she is, just supporting the industry and having the time of her life. Meanwhile, her husband was just not having it. He could have at least tried to look excited, especially during the biggest music nights of the year. Instead, his bored stature will forever be immortalized on the internet.
In contrast, Taylor Swift was seen clapping and dancing during the various performances that occurred during the event. At least she knows what to do when there’s a party.
Stevie Wonder, who was joined onstage by Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, is just one of many artists that performed during the Grammys. Other artists that have also performed during this year’s event are Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny.
The Grammys are currently live right now on PBS and Paramount Plus.