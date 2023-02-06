Bad Bunny’s Grammy opening got Taylor Swift and audiences dancing

The fiesta began at the 65th Annual Grammys Awards when Bad Bunny got on stage and everyone in the audience started to dance like there was no tomorrow. One of those keen dancers was Taylor Swift, who once again is supporting her fellow musicians and colleagues during the music event of the year.

Swifties managed to capture this year’s Grammy-nominated artist dancing to Bad Bunny’s performance. Fans were hoping to see Swift appear in this year’s Grammy’s after she skipped the 2022 event, so seeing her on screen, dancing and partying to Bad Bunny, was something fans didn’t expect to see.

📹 | Another clip of Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny’s performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/g3WcI58NW1 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023

TAYLOR JAMMING TO BAD BUNNY HELLO pic.twitter.com/TWdvV986tB — vicky (@sourigos) February 6, 2023

Didn’t have “Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny” on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e2qiOhlppF — Mara (@marasantanaaa) February 6, 2023

TAYLOR JAMMING BAD BUNNY AAAA pic.twitter.com/LpQPtlMX3u — r. (@rudronio) February 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time Swift supported other artists in award shows. Last year during the VMAs, Swift was seen singing along to BLACKPINK‘s ‘Pink Venom’ stage performance, urged the crowd to give a standing ovation to Nicki Minaj, and danced to Lizzo‘s and Fergie’s performances. Swift having fun during other musicians’ performances is just her way of showing support, as well as making the most of the moment.

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who won a Grammy in 2021 for ‘Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.’ This year, he’s nominated for ‘Album of the Year’ against Beyoncé, ‘Best Música Urbana Album’, and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance.’ The rapper is also cast to play El Muerto in the upcoming Sony anti-hero film that’s scheduled to come out in 2024.

The 65th Annual Grammys Awards is being broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus.