This year’s VMAs were filled with amazing live performances from a variety of artists. But out of all the fans who either watched the live broadcasts or followed the event on social media, VMA winner Taylor Swift has to be their biggest fan of them all. The pop star was seen singing along with the other acts on stage, supporting her fellow artists.

Swift was caught singing along during the BLACKPINK live performance of their newest single, ‘Pink Venom.’ And it’s not just singing; she was also dancing and making some of the hand gestures during the act.

This comes as no surprise as earlier, before the event, Swift used BLACKPINK’s newest song in her recent transformation video, from her pyjamas to her stunning silver dress on TikTok. If this TikTok and her singing along BLACKPINK doesn’t solidify Swift as a K-pop stan, I don’t know what will.

Taylor Swift used #BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as the audio on her latest TikTok at the VMAs! pic.twitter.com/Wp8kR4HzLD — 🖤✨ (@jenniesrenes) August 28, 2022

This comes as no surprise Swift used BLACKPINK’s newest song in her recent transformation video before the event. She posted on TikTok how she changed from her pajamas to her stunning silver dress. If this TikTok and her singing along BLACKPINK don’t solidify Swift as a K-pop stan, I don’t know what will.

Taylor Swift urges the crowd to give Nicki Minaj a standing ovation at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8EC0mACIdb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

Other artists Swift was caught singing along to were Fergie and Lizzo, showing that Swift would continue to support her fellow female artists no matter what. Good on you.

Taylor Swift bopping to Fergie performing at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/cGmzHLkjNL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCING TO LIZZO, SHES SO CUTE I CANT #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YdhqLAZa9Q — vapid thot (@coneyisInd) August 29, 2022

Swift was at the VMAs not only to support her fellow artists. She, too, was nominated for five awards for her work on the “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” music video/short film. The artist won Best Long Form Video and thanked Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien, and everyone else who was involved in the project when she accepted the award.